Альбом
Постер альбома Walhalla EP

Walhalla EP

Spectrum A

WAM ( We Are Music agency)  • Бег  • 2020

1

Walhalla (Original Mix)

Spectrum A

7:54

2

Walhalla (Syrus Remix)

Spectrum A

6:44

3

Walhalla (Techkwando Remix)

Spectrum A

9:31

4

Walhalla (Djonah Laforges Remix)

Spectrum A

6:44

