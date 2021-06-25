Dreams and Tales: Mussorgsky · Scriabin

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Michele Campanella
1
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I
2
Pictures at an Exhibition: Gnomus
3
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II
4
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Old Castle
5
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III
6
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Tuileries Gardens
7
Pictures at an Exhibition: Bydło
8
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV
9
Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Chickens in their Shells
10
Pictures at an Exhibition: Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle
11
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V
12
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Market-Place at Limoges
13
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Catacombs (Sepulcrum romanum)
14
Pictures at an Exhibition: Con mortuis in lingua mortua
15
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yaga)
16
Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev
17
Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: I. Drammatico
18
Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: II. Allegretto
19
Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: III. Andante
20
Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: IV. Presto con fuoco
21
Valse, Op. 38
Franz Liszt - Années de pèlerinage
Franz Liszt - Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178
Liszt: Late Masterpieces
Liszt: Studies and Transcriptions
Chopin: Polonaise brillante, Op. 3, Sonata, Op. 65 & Grand duo concertant
Gioachino Rossini : Album pour les enfants adolescents
Показать ещё