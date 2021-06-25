Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Dreams and Tales: Mussorgsky · Scriabin

Dreams and Tales: Mussorgsky · Scriabin

Michele Campanella

Odradek Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I

Michele Campanella

1:44

2

Pictures at an Exhibition: Gnomus

Michele Campanella

2:28

3

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II

Michele Campanella

0:59

4

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Old Castle

Michele Campanella

4:58

5

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III

Michele Campanella

0:34

6

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Tuileries Gardens

Michele Campanella

1:10

7

Pictures at an Exhibition: Bydło

Michele Campanella

3:42

8

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV

Michele Campanella

0:44

9

Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Chickens in their Shells

Michele Campanella

1:15

10

Pictures at an Exhibition: Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle

Michele Campanella

2:20

11

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V

Michele Campanella

1:41

12

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Market-Place at Limoges

Michele Campanella

1:29

13

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Catacombs (Sepulcrum romanum)

Michele Campanella

1:51

14

Pictures at an Exhibition: Con mortuis in lingua mortua

Michele Campanella

2:12

15

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yaga)

Michele Campanella

3:27

16

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev

Michele Campanella

5:16

17

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: I. Drammatico

Michele Campanella

7:47

18

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: II. Allegretto

Michele Campanella

2:54

19

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: III. Andante

Michele Campanella

5:16

20

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: IV. Presto con fuoco

Michele Campanella

5:35

21

Valse, Op. 38

Michele Campanella

6:05

1

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I

Michele Campanella

1:44

2

Pictures at an Exhibition: Gnomus

Michele Campanella

2:28

3

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II

Michele Campanella

0:59

4

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Old Castle

Michele Campanella

4:58

5

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III

Michele Campanella

0:34

6

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Tuileries Gardens

Michele Campanella

1:10

7

Pictures at an Exhibition: Bydło

Michele Campanella

3:42

8

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV

Michele Campanella

0:44

9

Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Chickens in their Shells

Michele Campanella

1:15

10

Pictures at an Exhibition: Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle

Michele Campanella

2:20

11

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V

Michele Campanella

1:41

12

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Market-Place at Limoges

Michele Campanella

1:29

13

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Catacombs (Sepulcrum romanum)

Michele Campanella

1:51

14

Pictures at an Exhibition: Con mortuis in lingua mortua

Michele Campanella

2:12

15

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yaga)

Michele Campanella

3:27

16

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev

Michele Campanella

5:16

17

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: I. Drammatico

Michele Campanella

7:47

18

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: II. Allegretto

Michele Campanella

2:54

19

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: III. Andante

Michele Campanella

5:16

20

Sonata n. 3, Op. 23: IV. Presto con fuoco

Michele Campanella

5:35

21

Valse, Op. 38

Michele Campanella

6:05

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Franz Liszt - Années de pèlerinage

Franz Liszt - Années de pèlerinage

Постер альбома Franz Liszt - Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178

Franz Liszt - Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178

Постер альбома Liszt: Late Masterpieces

Liszt: Late Masterpieces

Постер альбома Liszt: Studies and Transcriptions

Liszt: Studies and Transcriptions

Постер альбома Chopin: Polonaise brillante, Op. 3, Sonata, Op. 65 & Grand duo concertant

Chopin: Polonaise brillante, Op. 3, Sonata, Op. 65 & Grand duo concertant

Постер альбома Gioachino Rossini : Album pour les enfants adolescents

Gioachino Rossini : Album pour les enfants adolescents