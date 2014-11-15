Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Country Hit Tracks

Classic Country Hit Tracks

Nashville Nationals

Sleek & Sound  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Black Roses (From "Nashville" Show)

Nashville Nationals

3:45

2

You Ain't Much Fun

Nashville Nationals

2:29

3

Little Bit of Everything (Remix)

Nashville Nationals

3:18

4

Tattoos on This Town

Nashville Nationals

3:20

5

Before He Cheats

Nashville Nationals

3:22

6

The Thunder Rolls

Nashville Nationals

3:55

7

God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You

Nashville Nationals

3:26

8

Bottoms Up

Nashville Nationals

3:40

9

I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)

Nashville Nationals

3:23

10

We Were Us

Nashville Nationals

3:12

11

Aw Naw (Like Aw Naw Remix)

Nashville Nationals

3:24

12

When I Get Where I'm Going

Nashville Nationals

3:55

13

No Place That Far

Nashville Nationals

3:36

14

Wagon Wheel (Rock Me Mama)

Nashville Nationals

4:06

15

The Grass Is Blue

Nashville Nationals

3:46

16

One Promise Too Late

Nashville Nationals

3:21

17

Piece of Work

Nashville Nationals

3:09

18

Song of the South

Nashville Nationals

3:16

19

It Don't Matter to the Sun

Nashville Nationals

4:26

20

Starts with Goodbye

Nashville Nationals

4:08

21

Could I Have This Dance?

Nashville Nationals

3:18

22

Jesus, Take the Wheel

Nashville Nationals

3:48

23

Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)

Nashville Nationals

3:28

24

Niagra

Nashville Nationals

5:29

25

Rollin' (The Ballad of Big & Rich)

Nashville Nationals

4:57

26

Two Black Cadillacs

Nashville Nationals

4:57

27

Compass

Nashville Nationals

3:06

28

Don't Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet

Nashville Nationals

3:08

29

Up All Night

Nashville Nationals

3:28

30

Best Night Ever

Nashville Nationals

3:40

31

Between Raising Hell & Amazing Grace

Nashville Nationals

3:54

32

Tip It on Back

Nashville Nationals

3:26

33

Sure Be Cool If You Did

Nashville Nationals

3:36

34

Did It for the Girl

Nashville Nationals

3:13

35

Wanted (I Want to Make You Feel Wanted)

Nashville Nationals

3:40

36

Band on the Run

Nashville Nationals

5:07

37

One of Those Nights

Nashville Nationals

3:42

38

Right Now

Nashville Nationals

3:27

39

Loud (We Like It Loud, We Like It Honkin')

Nashville Nationals

2:59

40

Pontoon

Nashville Nationals

3:29

41

Crying on a Suitcase

Nashville Nationals

3:40

42

Get Your Shine On

Nashville Nationals

3:42

43

Southern Comfort Zone

Nashville Nationals

4:43

44

I Drive Your Truck

Nashville Nationals

3:50

45

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Nashville Nationals

3:43

46

God Gave Me You

Nashville Nationals

3:49

47

The One That Got Away

Nashville Nationals

3:12

48

A Christmas to Remember

Nashville Nationals

3:28

49

The Gift

Nashville Nationals

4:54

50

Come Wake Me Up

Nashville Nationals

4:21

