Альбом
Постер альбома Only the Strong (Deluxe Edition)

Only the Strong (Deluxe Edition)

Thor

Deadline Music  • Метал  • 2014

1

2045

Thor

0:50

2

Only the Strong

Thor

3:06

3

Start Raising Hell

Thor

3:49

4

Knock 'Em Down

 🅴

Thor

4:12

5

Let the Blood Run Red

Thor

4:28

6

When Gods Collide

Thor

4:35

7

Rock the City

Thor

4:10

8

Now Comes the Storm

Thor

2:57

9

Thunder on the Tundra

Thor

3:26

10

Hot Flames

Thor

3:10

11

Ride of the Chariots

Thor

3:37

12

Wild Life (From "The Edge of Hell")

Thor

2:35

13

Steal Your Thunder (From "The Edge of Hell")

Thor

3:37

14

Energy (From "The Edge of Hell")

Thor

3:46

15

We Live to Rock (From "The Edge of Hell")

Thor

3:26

16

All Evil in My Path (1983 Demo)

Thor

3:16

17

Forever and After (1982 Demo)

Thor

3:24

18

Anger Is My Middle Name (1981 Demo)

Thor

3:20

19

I Am Thunderhawk (1986 Demo)

Thor

4:14

20

Ride Away from You (1981 Demo)

Thor

3:11

21

Lightning Strikes (Live 1984)

Thor

2:58

22

Thunder on the Tundra (Live 1984)

Thor

3:48

