Альбом
Постер альбома Kid's Up All Night Party Songs

Kid's Up All Night Party Songs

Merry Music Makers

Blue Nile Music  • Детская  • 2014

1

Best Song Ever

Merry Music Makers

3:18

2

Harlem Shake

Merry Music Makers

3:17

3

Safe & Sound

Merry Music Makers

3:56

4

With a Little Help from My Friends (The Fab Four)

Merry Music Makers

2:45

5

All the Right Moves

Merry Music Makers

4:02

6

Burn

Merry Music Makers

3:55

7

Wagon Wheel

Merry Music Makers

4:45

8

Happy (From "Despicable Me 2")

Merry Music Makers

3:52

9

This Is What It Feels Like

Merry Music Makers

3:17

10

Feeling Good

Merry Music Makers

3:57

11

Summertime Sadness (Remix Version)

Merry Music Makers

3:37

12

Hey Brother

Merry Music Makers

4:11

13

The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)

Merry Music Makers

3:31

14

The Chicken Dance (Kid's Party)

Merry Music Makers

4:28

15

Firework

Merry Music Makers

3:49

16

I Knew You Were Trouble

Merry Music Makers

3:37

17

Wake Me Up

Merry Music Makers

4:00

18

Ho Hey

Merry Music Makers

2:40

19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Theme)

Merry Music Makers

3:54

20

Story of My Life

Merry Music Makers

4:02

21

What Makes You Beautiful

Merry Music Makers

3:17

22

Roar

Merry Music Makers

3:52

23

Pumped up Kicks

Merry Music Makers

3:53

24

Of the Night

Merry Music Makers

3:36

25

Slow Down

Merry Music Makers

3:26

26

Unconditionally

Merry Music Makers

3:49

27

We Are Young

Merry Music Makers

4:13

28

Call Me Maybe

Merry Music Makers

3:16

29

You & I (Kid's Party)

Merry Music Makers

4:05

30

Party Rock Anthem

Merry Music Makers

4:24

31

Royals

Merry Music Makers

3:21

32

Moves Like Jagger

Merry Music Makers

3:22

33

Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

Merry Music Makers

2:28

34

So Good to Me

Merry Music Makers

5:05

35

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme

Merry Music Makers

1:24

36

Gangnam Style

Merry Music Makers

3:38

37

I Got You

Merry Music Makers

2:56

38

Hokey Pokey

Merry Music Makers

3:11

39

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Merry Music Makers

1:46

40

Someone Like You

Merry Music Makers

4:45

