Paris 1962

Memphis Slim, Willie Dixion
1
Rock and Rolling the House
Memphis SlimWillie Dixon
2
Baby Please Come Home
3
How Make You Do Me Like You Do
4
The Way She Loves a Man
5
New Way to Love
6
African Hunch with a Boogie Beat
7
Shame Pretty Girls
8
Baby-Baby-Baby
9
Do De Do
10
Cold Blooded
11
Just You and I
12
Pigalle Love
13
All by Myself
I'm Crying
Just Blues
Beer Drinkin Woman
Memphis Slim At The Gate Of Horn
At the Village Gate, Vol. 1
At the Village Gate, Vol. 2
Донской полиции
Originale
Boston Blues Vol. 1
Дерзко
Искусство войны
Обернись