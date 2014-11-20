Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Paris 1962

Paris 1962

Memphis Slim, Willie Dixion

Jazz City Records  • Блюз  • 2014

1

Rock and Rolling the House

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

3:59

2

Baby Please Come Home

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

2:42

3

How Make You Do Me Like You Do

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

4:52

4

The Way She Loves a Man

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

3:16

5

New Way to Love

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

5:29

6

African Hunch with a Boogie Beat

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

3:37

7

Shame Pretty Girls

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

3:22

8

Baby-Baby-Baby

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

3:07

9

Do De Do

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

2:40

10

Cold Blooded

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

5:35

11

Just You and I

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

2:56

12

Pigalle Love

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

4:00

13

All by Myself

Memphis SlimWillie Dixon

1:42

