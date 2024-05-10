Little Girl Bad! A Collection

Слушатели
Joanie Sommers
1
Don't Pity Me
2
If You Love Him
3
Johnny Get Angry
4
One Boy
5
When the Boys Get Together
6
Summertime
7
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
8
Old Devil Moon
9
Little Girl Bad
10
Bobby's Hobbies
11
What's Wrong with Me?
12
Let's Talk About Love
13
Henny Penny
14
A Little Bit of Everything
15
Why Don't You Do Right (Get Me Some Money Too!)
16
I'm Gonna Know He's Mine
17
I'd Be so Good for You
18
Theme from a Summer Place
19
Memories, Memories
20
Mean to Me
21
Goodbye Summer
22
My Block
23
Since Randy Moved Away
24
Goodbye Joey
25
I Can't Believe That You're in Love with Me
26
I'm Nobody's Baby
Jazz Legends
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Joanie Sommers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Joanie Sommers
JazzOmatic
