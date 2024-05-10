Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Little Girl Bad! A Collection

Little Girl Bad! A Collection

Joanie Sommers

Poppydisc  • Поп-музыка  • 1963

1

Don't Pity Me

Joanie Sommers

2:47

2

If You Love Him

Joanie Sommers

2:20

3

Johnny Get Angry

Joanie Sommers

2:32

4

One Boy

Joanie Sommers

2:01

5

When the Boys Get Together

Joanie Sommers

2:13

6

Summertime

Joanie Sommers

2:54

7

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Joanie Sommers

2:17

8

Old Devil Moon

Joanie Sommers

2:12

9

Little Girl Bad

Joanie Sommers

2:19

10

Bobby's Hobbies

Joanie Sommers

2:04

11

What's Wrong with Me?

Joanie Sommers

2:53

12

Let's Talk About Love

Joanie Sommers

2:31

13

Henny Penny

Joanie Sommers

2:17

14

A Little Bit of Everything

Joanie Sommers

2:26

15

Why Don't You Do Right (Get Me Some Money Too!)

Joanie Sommers

2:09

16

I'm Gonna Know He's Mine

Joanie Sommers

2:46

17

I'd Be so Good for You

 🅴

Joanie Sommers

3:03

18

Theme from a Summer Place

Joanie Sommers

2:21

19

Memories, Memories

Joanie Sommers

1:59

20

Mean to Me

Joanie Sommers

2:30

21

Goodbye Summer

Joanie Sommers

2:28

22

My Block

Joanie Sommers

2:40

23

Since Randy Moved Away

Joanie Sommers

2:30

24

Goodbye Joey

Joanie Sommers

1:59

25

I Can't Believe That You're in Love with Me

Joanie Sommers

2:25

26

I'm Nobody's Baby

Joanie Sommers

2:28

