Альбом
Постер альбома Power of the Piano

Power of the Piano

Dave Frank

Jazzheads Records  • Джаз  • 1997

1

Seasons of the Soul: The First Days of Spring

Dave Frank

2:55

2

Sailing in the Sea of Joy

Dave Frank

2:38

3

Wailing in the Joy of C

Dave Frank

2:51

4

The Mind of Miro

Dave Frank

3:13

5

Seasons of the Soul: Indian Summer

Dave Frank

2:45

6

Boogie Man Blues

Dave Frank

2:44

7

Overcoming

Dave Frank

2:30

8

Seasons of the Soul: Autumn Nocturne

Dave Frank

3:35

9

Gone with the Breeze

Dave Frank

3:09

10

Dave's Wave

Dave Frank

3:33

11

How Insensitive!

Dave Frank

2:42

12

Seasons of the Soul: Winter Landscapes

Dave Frank

3:40

13

A Cure for the Blues

Dave Frank

2:18

14

For Lennie

Dave Frank

6:10

