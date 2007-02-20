Signs Of Potential Life

Слушатели
Sean Moore
1
Reluctance Towards A Force That Pulls
2
Coughing In The Clouds (In Our Love)
3
Collection Expense For Conversing In Codes
4
Ticket Stubs And Spent Love
5
A Triumph Of Failure (Parts I - III)
6
Think Not
7
Soliloquy
8
Statuettes Depicting Emotion
9
Poetic Signals From Fruitless Laborers
10
Visibility Anxiety
Señorita
Fragile Age
R. Stevie Moore and Those Who Followed, Vol. 3
Tone Poems in Low Fidelity