Альбом
Постер альбома March For Glory And Revenge

March For Glory And Revenge

Bornholm

Vic Records  • Метал  • 2009

1

Intro / Reconquering the Carpathians

Bornholm

2:22

2

Call of the Heathen Horns

Bornholm

4:48

3

From the Blackness of Aeons

Bornholm

5:19

4

Mournful Hymns

Bornholm

5:03

5

Where the Light Was Born (Thule Ultima A Sole Nomen Habens)

Bornholm

6:18

6

Light Burst into Flames on the Horns of Baphomet

Bornholm

6:54

7

Deconsecrating the Spear of Destiny

Bornholm

3:29

8

Towering Clouds Over the Fields of Carnuntum

Bornholm

7:13

9

Dreams of Ages

Bornholm

4:44

