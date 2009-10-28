March For Glory And Revenge

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Bornholm
1
Intro / Reconquering the Carpathians
2
Call of the Heathen Horns
3
From the Blackness of Aeons
4
Mournful Hymns
5
Where the Light Was Born (Thule Ultima A Sole Nomen Habens)
6
Light Burst into Flames on the Horns of Baphomet
7
Deconsecrating the Spear of Destiny
8
Towering Clouds Over the Fields of Carnuntum
9
Dreams of Ages
Apotheosis
Primaeval Pantheons
Inexorable Defiance
...On the Way of the Hunting Moon
Levitating The Carnal
Beneath Silent Faces
Blood Geometry
Only The Ocean Knows
Tunes of Despodency
Miss Pavian...Bound, Gagged, Dunked
Показать ещё