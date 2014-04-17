Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Glenn Miller Daze - Step Back in Time, Vol. 3

Glenn Miller Daze - Step Back in Time, Vol. 3

Glenn Miller

Suburban Squire  • Джаз  • 2014

1

And the Angels Sing

Glenn Miller

2:52

2

At Last Mack Gordon Harry Warren

Glenn Miller

3:07

3

April Played the Fiddle

Glenn Miller

2:59

4

Anvil Chorus - Part I and Ii

Glenn Miller

4:57

5

(Ive Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo

Glenn Miller

3:18

6

I Dreamt I Dwelt in Harlem

Glenn Miller

3:37

7

Its a Blue World

Glenn Miller

3:21

8

Its Always You

Glenn Miller

3:11

9

I Know Why (And so Do You)

Glenn Miller

3:00

10

Little Brown Jug

Glenn Miller

2:55

11

King Porter Stomp

Glenn Miller

3:32

12

Juke Box Saturday Night (From Stars on Ice)

Glenn Miller

3:07

13

In the Mood

Glenn Miller

3:37

14

Dont Sit Under the Apple Tree

Glenn Miller

3:13

15

Danny Boy (Londonderry Air)

Glenn Miller

2:17

16

Chattanooga Choo-Choo

Glenn Miller

3:26

17

Elmers Tune

Glenn Miller

3:08

18

Indian Summer

Glenn Miller

3:19

19

Glenn Island Special

Glenn Miller

3:03

20

Farewell Blues

Glenn Miller

3:14

