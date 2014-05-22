Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hold on Tight! It's Big Band Night! - Classic Swing and Jazz Series, Vol. 3

Hold on Tight! It's Big Band Night! - Classic Swing and Jazz Series, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Suburban Squire  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Lester Leaps In

Count BasieHis Orchestra

4:02

2

One O'clock Jump

Glenn Miller

3:53

3

Stardust

Glenn Miller

3:22

4

A String of Pearls

Glenn Miller

3:13

5

Imagination

Tommy Dorsey

3:14

6

When the Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves for Alabama

Tommy Dorsey

3:13

7

Everything I Love

Glenn Miller

2:54

8

Begin the Beguine

Glenn Miller

3:28

9

Tin Roof Blues

Tommy Dorsey

3:25

10

Song of the Volga Boatmen

Glenn Miller

3:24

11

Night in Sudan

Tommy Dorsey

3:40

12

My Blue Heaven

Glenn Miller

3:13

13

Blue and Sentimental

Count Basie

3:12

14

Well All Right

Tommy Dorsey

3:11

15

Well Git It

Tommy Dorsey

3:02

16

Yours Is My Heart Alone

Glenn Miller

2:58

17

When You Wish Upon a Star

Glenn Miller

2:54

18

Royal Garden Blues

Tommy Dorsey

2:53

19

The Big Dipper

Tommy Dorsey

2:44

20

I'll Never Smile Again

Glenn Miller

2:38

