Hold on Tight! It's Big Band Night! - Classic Swing and Jazz Series, Vol. 3

Various Artists
1
Lester Leaps In
Count BasieHis Orchestra
2
One O'clock Jump
Glenn Miller
3
Stardust
4
A String of Pearls
5
Imagination
Tommy Dorsey
6
When the Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves for Alabama
7
Everything I Love
8
Begin the Beguine
9
Tin Roof Blues
10
Song of the Volga Boatmen
11
Night in Sudan
12
My Blue Heaven
13
Blue and Sentimental
Count Basie
14
Well All Right
15
Well Git It
16
Yours Is My Heart Alone
17
When You Wish Upon a Star
18
Royal Garden Blues
19
The Big Dipper
20
I'll Never Smile Again