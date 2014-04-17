Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rock and Roll Daze - Step Back in Time, Vol. 1

Rock and Roll Daze - Step Back in Time, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Suburban Squire  • Рок  • 2014

1

Young Emotions

Ricky Nelson

2:37

2

My Dingalong

Chuck Berry

4:25

3

Sweet Sue, Just You

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:17

4

Tomorrows Rainbow

Ricky Nelson

2:08

5

Sittin' in the Balcony

Eddie Cochran

2:20

6

Dim, Dim the Lights

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:38

7

Shake Rattle and Roll

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:31

8

Boogie Woogie Piano

Jerry Lee Lewis

3:39

9

Mona

Bo Diddley

2:44

