Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Mr. Paganini: Live

Mr. Paganini: Live

Ella Fitzgerald, The Lou Levy Quartet

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Too Close for Comfort (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:47

2

On a Slow Boat to China (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:19

3

How Long Has This Been Going On (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:54

4

The Old Black Magic (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:44

5

Lover Come Back to Me (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:00

6

St. Louis Blues (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

6:33

7

Mr. Paganini (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

4:35

8

My Funny Valentine (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:43

9

I've Got a Crush on You (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:37

10

Lorelei (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:24

11

You're Driving Me Crazy (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:23

12

Heart and Soul (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

4:06

13

Mack the Knife (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:52

1

Too Close for Comfort (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:47

2

On a Slow Boat to China (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:19

3

How Long Has This Been Going On (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:54

4

The Old Black Magic (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:44

5

Lover Come Back to Me (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:00

6

St. Louis Blues (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

6:33

7

Mr. Paganini (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

4:35

8

My Funny Valentine (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:43

9

I've Got a Crush on You (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

2:37

10

Lorelei (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:24

11

You're Driving Me Crazy (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:23

12

Heart and Soul (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

4:06

13

Mack the Knife (Live)

Ella FitzgeraldThe Lou Levy Quartet

3:52

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Постер альбома Swings Lightly

Swings Lightly

Постер альбома Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Постер альбома Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1