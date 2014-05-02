Слушатели
Ella Fitzgerald, The Lou Levy Quartet
1
Too Close for Comfort (Live)
2
On a Slow Boat to China (Live)
3
How Long Has This Been Going On (Live)
4
The Old Black Magic (Live)
5
Lover Come Back to Me (Live)
6
St. Louis Blues (Live)
7
Mr. Paganini (Live)
8
My Funny Valentine (Live)
9
I've Got a Crush on You (Live)
10
Lorelei (Live)
11
You're Driving Me Crazy (Live)
12
Heart and Soul (Live)
13
Mack the Knife (Live)
