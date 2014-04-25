Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Reflections

Reflections

Vera Lynn

Suburban Squire  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

(There'll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover

Vera Lynn

3:18

2

Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart

Vera Lynn

2:36

3

We'll Meet Again

Vera Lynn

3:01

4

Travellin' Home

Vera Lynn

3:06

5

As Time Goes By

Vera Lynn

3:00

6

Dream

Vera Lynn

2:41

7

Faraway Places

Vera Lynn

2:41

8

Harbour Lights

Vera Lynn

3:07

9

It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow

Vera Lynn

3:13

10

If You Love Me

Vera Lynn

2:59

11

When You Hear Big Ben

Vera Lynn

2:31

12

Yours

Vera Lynn

3:11

13

The Loveliest Night of the Year

Vera Lynn

1:11

14

Wish Me Luck as You Wave Me Goodbye

 🅴

Vera Lynn

3:15

15

Half as Much, Isle of Innisfree, You Belong to Me

Vera Lynn

3:03

16

Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire

Vera Lynn

3:05

17

When I Grow Too Old to Dream

Vera Lynn

2:44

18

Medley: Somewhere Along the Way / Here in My Heart / Let the Rest of the World Go By

Vera Lynn

3:30

19

I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

Vera Lynn

3:29

20

From the Time You Say Goodbye (The Parting Song)

Vera Lynn

2:27

