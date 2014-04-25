Reflections

Слушатели
Vera Lynn
1
(There'll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover
2
Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart
3
We'll Meet Again
4
Travellin' Home
5
As Time Goes By
6
Dream
7
Faraway Places
8
Harbour Lights
9
It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow
10
If You Love Me
11
When You Hear Big Ben
12
Yours
13
The Loveliest Night of the Year
14
Wish Me Luck as You Wave Me Goodbye
15
Half as Much, Isle of Innisfree, You Belong to Me
16
Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire
17
When I Grow Too Old to Dream
18
Medley: Somewhere Along the Way / Here in My Heart / Let the Rest of the World Go By
19
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
20
From the Time You Say Goodbye (The Parting Song)
Vera Lynn - Vintage Sounds
Women - Vera Lynn
Vera Lynn - Vintage Cafè
Les Idoles De La Musique Anglaise: Vera Lynn, Vol. 1
Keep Smiling Through
Vera Lynn - Gold Collection
