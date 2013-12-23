Monumental - Classic Artists - Robert Johnson

Слушатели
Robert Johnson
1
I'm a Steady Rollin' Man
2
Phonograph Blues
3
Walking Blues
4
Ramblin' on My Mind
5
Me and the Devil Blues (Alternate Version)
6
Stop Breakin' Down Blues
7
When You Got a Good Friend
8
Me and the Devil Blues
9
32-20 Blues
10
Drunken Hearted Man
11
Preaching Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)
12
Terraplane Blues
13
Ramblin' on My Mind (Alternate Version)
14
Come on in My Kitchen
15
Cross Road Blues
16
Last Fair Deal Gone Down
17
If I Had Possession over Judgement Day
The Complete Collection
Black'N'Blues
Black And White Mambo
Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Collection
Little Queen of Spades
The Best of Robert Johnson
