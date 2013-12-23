Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Monumental - Classic Artists - Robert Johnson

Monumental - Classic Artists - Robert Johnson

Robert Johnson

Suburban Squire  • Блюз  • 2013

1

I'm a Steady Rollin' Man

Robert Johnson

2:37

2

Phonograph Blues

Robert Johnson

2:34

3

Walking Blues

Robert Johnson

2:29

4

Ramblin' on My Mind

Robert Johnson

2:53

5

Me and the Devil Blues (Alternate Version)

Robert Johnson

2:36

6

Stop Breakin' Down Blues

Robert Johnson

2:23

7

When You Got a Good Friend

Robert Johnson

2:52

8

Me and the Devil Blues

Robert Johnson

2:31

9

32-20 Blues

Robert Johnson

2:51

10

Drunken Hearted Man

Robert Johnson

2:27

11

Preaching Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)

Robert Johnson

2:53

12

Terraplane Blues

Robert Johnson

3:00

13

Ramblin' on My Mind (Alternate Version)

Robert Johnson

2:23

14

Come on in My Kitchen

Robert Johnson

2:37

15

Cross Road Blues

Robert Johnson

2:41

16

Last Fair Deal Gone Down

Robert Johnson

2:39

17

If I Had Possession over Judgement Day

Robert Johnson

2:34

1

I'm a Steady Rollin' Man

Robert Johnson

2:37

2

Phonograph Blues

Robert Johnson

2:34

3

Walking Blues

Robert Johnson

2:29

4

Ramblin' on My Mind

Robert Johnson

2:53

5

Me and the Devil Blues (Alternate Version)

Robert Johnson

2:36

6

Stop Breakin' Down Blues

Robert Johnson

2:23

7

When You Got a Good Friend

Robert Johnson

2:52

8

Me and the Devil Blues

Robert Johnson

2:31

9

32-20 Blues

Robert Johnson

2:51

10

Drunken Hearted Man

Robert Johnson

2:27

11

Preaching Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)

Robert Johnson

2:53

12

Terraplane Blues

Robert Johnson

3:00

13

Ramblin' on My Mind (Alternate Version)

Robert Johnson

2:23

14

Come on in My Kitchen

Robert Johnson

2:37

15

Cross Road Blues

Robert Johnson

2:41

16

Last Fair Deal Gone Down

Robert Johnson

2:39

17

If I Had Possession over Judgement Day

Robert Johnson

2:34

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Complete Collection

The Complete Collection

Постер альбома Black'N'Blues

Black'N'Blues

Постер альбома Black And White Mambo

Black And White Mambo

Постер альбома Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Collection

Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Collection

Постер альбома Little Queen of Spades

Little Queen of Spades

Постер альбома The Best of Robert Johnson

The Best of Robert Johnson