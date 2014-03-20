Jamaica - A Special Brew of Hits, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Tra La La Boogie
Drumbago's OrchestraRoy Panton
2
I Was Wrong
Buster's Group
3
Headache
Derrick Morgan
4
Shake a Leg
Derrick MorganDrumbago's Orchestra
5
Day in Day Out
Derrick MorganYvonne Harrison
6
I've Tried Everybody
Drumbago's GroupEric "Monty" Morris
7
Love Come Tumbling Down (Aka Lover's Town)
Lloyd FlowersRico's Rhythm Group
8
One Hand Washes the Other
Prince BusterThe Voice of the People
9
Please Don't Leave Me
Laurel AitkenThe Blue Beats
10
Fool's Day
Lloyd ClarkeReco's All Stars
11
Megaton
12
They Got to Move
Buster's GroupOwen Gray