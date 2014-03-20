Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Romantic Love Songbook, Vol. 2

The Romantic Love Songbook, Vol. 2

Nat King Cole

Suburban Squire  • R&B и фанк  • 2014

1

This Can't Be Love

Nat King Cole

1:52

2

Til the End of Time

Nat King Cole

2:19

3

To Love and Be Loved

Nat King Cole

2:29

4

Unforgetable

Nat King Cole

2:53

5

We're Too Young

Nat King Cole

3:08

6

What'll I Do

Nat King Cole

3:04

7

When I Grow Too Old to Dream

Nat King Cole

3:33

8

When You Wish Upon a Star

Nat King Cole

3:14

9

You Are My Sunshine

Nat King Cole

2:28

10

You Stepped out of a Dream

Nat King Cole

1:35

11

Blues in My Shower

Nat King Cole

2:52

12

I'll String Along with You

Nat King Cole

3:14

13

Cold Cold Heart

Nat King Cole

3:46

14

Send for Me

Nat King Cole

2:38

15

When I Fall in Love

Nat King Cole

3:10

