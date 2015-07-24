Riverwalk Live: Hot Jazz for a Cool Yule

Слушатели
The Jim Cullum Jazz Band
1
We Three Kings
2
Jingle Bells Swing
Dick HymanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
3
Santa Baby
Carol WoodsThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
4
The Christmas Song
Clark TerryJohn SheridanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
5
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Bob WilburThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
6
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
7
Winter Wonderland
Milt HintonThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
8
Nutcracker Rag
John SheridanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
9
Joy to the World
10
White Christmas
Banu GibsonThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
11
My Christmas List
12
Deck the Halls
Savion GloverThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band
13
Little Drummer Boy
14
Jingle Bells Fiesta
Porgy and Bess Live
Hot
Chasin' the Blues
The Real Stuff
Live at the Memphis Jazz Festival
Deep River: The Spirit of Gospel Music in Jazz
