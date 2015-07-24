Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Riverwalk Live: Hot Jazz for a Cool Yule

Riverwalk Live: Hot Jazz for a Cool Yule

The Jim Cullum Jazz Band

Riverwalk Jazz  • Джаз  • 1995

1

We Three Kings

The Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:46

2

Jingle Bells Swing

Dick HymanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:21

3

Santa Baby

Carol WoodsThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:58

4

The Christmas Song

Clark TerryJohn SheridanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:57

5

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Bob WilburThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:25

6

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:33

7

Winter Wonderland

Milt HintonThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:20

8

Nutcracker Rag

John SheridanThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:44

9

Joy to the World

The Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:40

10

White Christmas

Banu GibsonThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:15

11

My Christmas List

Banu GibsonThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

3:37

12

Deck the Halls

Savion GloverThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:10

13

Little Drummer Boy

Savion GloverThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:39

14

Jingle Bells Fiesta

Savion GloverThe Jim Cullum Jazz Band

2:55

