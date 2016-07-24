Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Golden Rocket: The 1951-1960 Rockin' Honky Tonk Recordings

The Golden Rocket: The 1951-1960 Rockin' Honky Tonk Recordings

Johnny Horton

Yeah Mama Records  • Рок  • 2016

1

Cherokee Boogie

Johnny Horton

2:31

2

I'm Coming Home

Johnny Horton

2:06

3

The First Train Headin' South

Johnny Horton

2:21

4

Honky Tonk Hardwood Floor

Johnny Horton

2:20

5

All Grown Up

Johnny Horton

1:55

6

Honky Tonk Man

Johnny Horton

2:14

7

Lover's Rock

Johnny Horton

2:34

8

The Electrified Donkey

Johnny Horton

2:24

9

Ole Slew-Foot

Johnny Horton

2:04

10

I'm Ready If You're Willing

Johnny Horton

2:29

11

Got the Bull by the Horns

Johnny Horton

1:55

12

The Golden Rocket

Johnny Horton

2:09

13

Tennessee Jive

Johnny Horton

2:19

14

I Don't Like I Did

Johnny Horton

2:10

15

Mean, Mean Son of a Gun

Johnny Horton

2:13

16

She Knows Why

Johnny Horton

2:22

17

Tell My Baby I Love Her

Johnny Horton

2:12

18

Sleepy-Eyed John

Johnny Horton

2:35

19

Sugar-Coated Baby

Johnny Horton

2:15

20

You, You, You

Johnny Horton

2:32

21

They Shined up Rudolph's Nose

Johnny Horton

2:11

22

Smokey Joe's Barbecue

Johnny Horton

2:34

23

I'm a One Woman Man

Johnny Horton

2:00

24

Sal's Got a Sugarlip

Johnny Horton

1:58

25

The Wild One

Johnny Horton

1:55

26

Shake, Rattle and Roll

Johnny Horton

2:14

27

Honky Tonk Mind

Johnny Horton

2:14

28

Let's Take the Long Way Home

Johnny Horton

2:06

