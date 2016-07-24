The Golden Rocket: The 1951-1960 Rockin' Honky Tonk Recordings

Слушатели
Johnny Horton
1
Cherokee Boogie
2
I'm Coming Home
3
The First Train Headin' South
4
Honky Tonk Hardwood Floor
5
All Grown Up
6
Honky Tonk Man
7
Lover's Rock
8
The Electrified Donkey
9
Ole Slew-Foot
10
I'm Ready If You're Willing
11
Got the Bull by the Horns
12
The Golden Rocket
13
Tennessee Jive
14
I Don't Like I Did
15
Mean, Mean Son of a Gun
16
She Knows Why
17
Tell My Baby I Love Her
18
Sleepy-Eyed John
19
Sugar-Coated Baby
20
You, You, You
21
They Shined up Rudolph's Nose
22
Smokey Joe's Barbecue
23
I'm a One Woman Man
24
Sal's Got a Sugarlip
25
The Wild One
26
Shake, Rattle and Roll
27
Honky Tonk Mind
28
Let's Take the Long Way Home
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Horton
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Horton
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Horton
Music around the World by Johnny Horton
The Woman I Need
