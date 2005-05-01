Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Brothers From the Mother

Brothers From the Mother

Zimbabwe Legit

pH Music, LLC  • Хип-хоп  • 2005

1

Basically Speaking

Zimbabwe Legit

2:32

2

Straight From the Mothership

Zimbabwe Legit

3:48

3

Cross-Examination

Zimbabwe Legit

2:14

4

Definitely African

Zimbabwe Legit

2:57

5

Rhymin' Wit the African Symphony

Zimbabwe Legit

4:02

6

To Bead or Not to Bead

Zimbabwe Legit

4:00

7

Rock to the Drums

Zimbabwe Legit

4:20

8

Doin' Damage in My Native Language

Zimbabwe Legit

3:57

9

Give Up the Props

Zimbabwe Legit

3:12

10

Shadow's Legitimate Mix

Zimbabwe Legit

6:29

11

More Damage

Zimbabwe Legit

3:48

