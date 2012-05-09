Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Guitar Soli for the Moa and the Frog

Guitar Soli for the Moa and the Frog

Filipe Felizardo

Shhpuma  • Alternative  • 2012

1

Against the Day

Filipe Felizardo

6:21

2

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - The Dance of the Moa

Filipe Felizardo

6:10

3

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - Particulars of a Descent

Filipe Felizardo

8:06

4

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - Of Obsidian, Doubly Refracting

Filipe Felizardo

7:32

5

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - De Vi Centrifiga

Filipe Felizardo

3:10

6

II

Filipe Felizardo

6:59

7

Of the Excrement and the Frog

Filipe Felizardo

3:05

8

The Dreidl upon the Nose of the Sphynx

Filipe Felizardo

5:05

1

Against the Day

Filipe Felizardo

6:21

2

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - The Dance of the Moa

Filipe Felizardo

6:10

3

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - Particulars of a Descent

Filipe Felizardo

8:06

4

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - Of Obsidian, Doubly Refracting

Filipe Felizardo

7:32

5

A Conference of Stones and Things Previous - De Vi Centrifiga

Filipe Felizardo

3:10

6

II

Filipe Felizardo

6:59

7

Of the Excrement and the Frog

Filipe Felizardo

3:05

8

The Dreidl upon the Nose of the Sphynx

Filipe Felizardo

5:05

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Red Cross

Red Cross

Постер альбома After the Circle, Vol. 9

After the Circle, Vol. 9