Альбом
Постер альбома カラオケ

カラオケ

Louis Aguilar

Memories  •  2017

1

Colorado Girl

Louis Aguilar

3:39

2

Song to Woody

Louis Aguilar

2:54

3

All the World Is Green

Louis Aguilar

3:56

4

True Love Will Find You in the End

Louis Aguilar

1:51

5

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Louis Aguilar

3:48

6

A Fool Such as I

Louis Aguilar

2:58

7

Don't Think Twice It's Alright

Louis Aguilar

3:45

8

Between the Bars

Louis Aguilar

2:33

9

Yesterday

Louis Aguilar

2:16

10

You're Gonna Get Me Lonesome When You Go

Louis Aguilar

2:46

11

Just Like a Woman

Louis Aguilar

4:32

12

If I Needed You

Louis Aguilar

3:06

13

Smile

Louis Aguilar

3:51

14

Me and Julio (Down by the Schoolyard)

Louis Aguilar

3:04

15

Hang Me, Oh Hang Me

Louis Aguilar

3:28

16

Everybody Loves Somebody

Louis Aguilar

2:37

