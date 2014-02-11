Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Bluegrass Collection, Vol. 3

The Bluegrass Collection, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Tantrum Music  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

Byron Parker

2:37

2

Hey! Hey! Hey!

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:45

3

Big at the Little, Bottom at the Top

Bill carlisle

3:11

4

Let Me Be Your Salty Dog

Morris Brothers

2:40

5

I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:38

6

Too Hot to Handle

Jimmie Skinner

2:29

7

Jesse James

The Blue Moutain Boys

3:06

8

Cnr Special

McCormick Brothers

2:35

9

Lonesome Pine Breakdown

The Lonesome Pine Fiddleers

2:33

10

Air Mail Special

The Virginia Boys

2:08

11

Dirty Dishes Blues

The Lonesome Pine Fiddleers

2:49

12

Radio Boogie

The Southern Mountain Boys

2:28

13

Crazy Blues

JimCountry Boys

2:30

14

Twin Banjo Special

Joe Maphis

2:14

15

Bugle Call Rag

McCormick Brothers

2:07

16

Train 45

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:47

17

I'm Bound to Ride

Arthur Smith

2:23

18

Six White Horses

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

3:04

19

Blue Yodel #7

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:55

20

Orange Blossom Special

Rouse Brothers

2:58

21

Dog House Blues

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

3:11

22

Polecat Blues

Roy HallHis Blue Grass Boys

2:35

1

Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

Byron Parker

2:37

2

Hey! Hey! Hey!

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:45

3

Big at the Little, Bottom at the Top

Bill carlisle

3:11

4

Let Me Be Your Salty Dog

Morris Brothers

2:40

5

I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:38

6

Too Hot to Handle

Jimmie Skinner

2:29

7

Jesse James

The Blue Moutain Boys

3:06

8

Cnr Special

McCormick Brothers

2:35

9

Lonesome Pine Breakdown

The Lonesome Pine Fiddleers

2:33

10

Air Mail Special

The Virginia Boys

2:08

11

Dirty Dishes Blues

The Lonesome Pine Fiddleers

2:49

12

Radio Boogie

The Southern Mountain Boys

2:28

13

Crazy Blues

JimCountry Boys

2:30

14

Twin Banjo Special

Joe Maphis

2:14

15

Bugle Call Rag

McCormick Brothers

2:07

16

Train 45

The Clinch Moutain Boys

2:47

17

I'm Bound to Ride

Arthur Smith

2:23

18

Six White Horses

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

3:04

19

Blue Yodel #7

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:55

20

Orange Blossom Special

Rouse Brothers

2:58

21

Dog House Blues

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

3:11

22

Polecat Blues

Roy HallHis Blue Grass Boys

2:35