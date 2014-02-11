The Bluegrass Collection, Vol. 3

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar
Byron Parker
2
Hey! Hey! Hey!
The Clinch Moutain Boys
3
Big at the Little, Bottom at the Top
Bill carlisle
4
Let Me Be Your Salty Dog
Morris Brothers
5
I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow
6
Too Hot to Handle
Jimmie Skinner
7
Jesse James
The Blue Moutain Boys
8
Cnr Special
McCormick Brothers
9
Lonesome Pine Breakdown
The Lonesome Pine Fiddleers
10
Air Mail Special
The Virginia Boys
11
Dirty Dishes Blues
12
Radio Boogie
The Southern Mountain Boys
13
Crazy Blues
JimCountry Boys
14
Twin Banjo Special
Joe Maphis
15
Bugle Call Rag
16
Train 45
17
I'm Bound to Ride
Arthur Smith
18
Six White Horses
Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys
19
Blue Yodel #7
20
Orange Blossom Special
Rouse Brothers
21
Dog House Blues
22
Polecat Blues
Roy HallHis Blue Grass Boys