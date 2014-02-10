The Blues Collection: Nothin but the Blues

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Nothin' but the Blues
Lightnin' Hopkins
2
Mannish Boy
Muddy Waters
3
My Babe
Little Walter
4
Smokestack Lightnin'
Howlin' Wolf
5
Three O'clock Blues
B.B. King
6
T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do
Bessie Smith
7
Dead Shrimp Blues
Robert Johnson
8
Call It Stormy Monday
T-Bone Walker
9
Ain't That Love
Ray Charles
10
Dimples
John Lee Hooker
11
Picking My Tomatoes
Brownie McGhee
12
Good Gin Blues
Bukka White
13
Revenue Man Blues
Charley Patton
14
Dust My Broom
Elmore James
15
Mississippi River Blues
Big Bill Broonzy
16
I Can't Stop
Otis Rush
17
Rough Alley Blues
Blind Willie McTell
18
Nobdody in Mind
Big Joe Turner
19
I Got My Eyes on You
Buddy Guy
20
Gotta Find My Baby
Memphis Slim
21
Good Morning Blues
Lead Belly
22
M Your Hoochie Coochie Man
23
Union Station Blues
24
Airplane Blues
Sleepy John Estes
25
Pontiac Blues
Sonny Boy Williamson
In The 50s: Hit, Git, And Split!
Body and Soul - The American Pop & R&B Book
Step In
Цех Live
Up 2 Zero
Werewolf Blues (feat. The Bonebreakers & Cek Franceschetti)
