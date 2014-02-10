Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Blues Collection: Nothin but the Blues

The Blues Collection: Nothin but the Blues

Various Artists

Tantrum Music  • Блюз  • 2014

1

Nothin' but the Blues

Lightnin' Hopkins

2:24

2

Mannish Boy

Muddy Waters

2:59

3

My Babe

Little Walter

2:36

4

Smokestack Lightnin'

Howlin' Wolf

3:10

5

Three O'clock Blues

B.B. King

3:03

6

T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do

Bessie Smith

3:31

7

Dead Shrimp Blues

Robert Johnson

2:33

8

Call It Stormy Monday

T-Bone Walker

3:04

9

Ain't That Love

Ray Charles

2:54

10

Dimples

John Lee Hooker

2:16

11

Picking My Tomatoes

Brownie McGhee

2:47

12

Good Gin Blues

Bukka White

2:25

13

Revenue Man Blues

Charley Patton

2:44

14

Dust My Broom

Elmore James

2:48

15

Mississippi River Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:45

16

I Can't Stop

Otis Rush

2:16

17

Rough Alley Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:18

18

Nobdody in Mind

Big Joe Turner

2:56

19

I Got My Eyes on You

Buddy Guy

2:23

20

Gotta Find My Baby

Memphis Slim

2:17

21

Good Morning Blues

Lead Belly

3:02

22

M Your Hoochie Coochie Man

Muddy Waters

2:52

23

Union Station Blues

John Lee Hooker

2:58

24

Airplane Blues

Sleepy John Estes

2:52

25

Pontiac Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:42

