R&B Classics That Rocked the Jukebox in 1951

Various Artists
1
Bad, Bad Whiskey
Amos Miburn
2
Little Joe's Boogie
Joe LigginsHis Honey Drippers
3
Telephone Blues
Johnny Moore's Three BlazersFloyd DixonOscar Moore
4
Rockin' with Red
Piano Red
5
Lemonade
Louis JordanHis Tympany 5
6
I Will Wait
The Four Buddies
7
Rockin' Blues
The Johnny Otis OrchestraMel Walker
8
Little Red Rooster
Margie DayGreen Brothers Marimba Orchestra
9
Black Night
Charles Brown
10
I'm Waiting Just for You
Lucky Millinder
11
Rocket 88
Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats
12
Long Distance Call
Muddy Waters
13
Sixty Minute Man
The Dominoes
14
Tend to Your Business
James Wayne
15
Chains of Love
Big Joe TurnerVan "Piano Man" Walls
16
Chica Boo
Lloyd Glenn
17
Go! Go! Go!
The Treniers
18
The Glory of Love
The Five Keys
19
I Got Loaded
Maxwell DavisPeppermint Harris
20
Castle Rock
Johnny HodgesAl Sears
21
Eyesight to the Blind
The Larks
22
Bloodshot Eyes
Wynonie Harris
23
T_99 Blues
Jimmy Nelson
24
Walkin' the Chalk Line
Tiny Bradshaw
25
I'm in the Mood
John Lee Hooker
26
Fool, Fool, Fool
The Clovers
27
Flamingo
Earl BosticHis Orchestra
