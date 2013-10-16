Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома R&B Classics That Rocked the Jukebox in 1951

R&B Classics That Rocked the Jukebox in 1951

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

Bad, Bad Whiskey

Amos Miburn

2:57

2

Little Joe's Boogie

Joe LigginsHis Honey Drippers

2:50

3

Telephone Blues

Johnny Moore's Three BlazersFloyd DixonOscar Moore

3:14

4

Rockin' with Red

Piano Red

2:28

5

Lemonade

Louis JordanHis Tympany 5

3:16

6

I Will Wait

The Four Buddies

2:21

7

Rockin' Blues

The Johnny Otis OrchestraMel Walker

2:51

8

Little Red Rooster

Margie DayGreen Brothers Marimba Orchestra

3:04

9

Black Night

Charles Brown

3:06

10

I'm Waiting Just for You

Lucky Millinder

2:37

11

Rocket 88

Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats

2:49

12

Long Distance Call

Muddy Waters

2:39

13

Sixty Minute Man

The Dominoes

2:30

14

Tend to Your Business

James Wayne

2:32

15

Chains of Love

Big Joe TurnerVan "Piano Man" Walls

3:22

16

Chica Boo

Lloyd Glenn

2:22

17

Go! Go! Go!

The Treniers

2:23

18

The Glory of Love

The Five Keys

3:08

19

I Got Loaded

Maxwell DavisPeppermint Harris

2:27

20

Castle Rock

Johnny HodgesAl Sears

2:50

21

Eyesight to the Blind

The Larks

2:53

22

Bloodshot Eyes

Wynonie Harris

2:42

23

T_99 Blues

Jimmy Nelson

3:06

24

Walkin' the Chalk Line

Tiny Bradshaw

2:40

25

I'm in the Mood

John Lee Hooker

3:07

26

Fool, Fool, Fool

The Clovers

2:32

27

Flamingo

Earl BosticHis Orchestra

2:41

