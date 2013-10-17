Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома True R&B-Something's Got a Hold on Me, Vol. 2

True R&B-Something's Got a Hold on Me, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

Bo Diddley

Bo Diddley

2:31

2

Something's Got a Hold on Me

Etta James

2:47

3

That's Why (I Love You So)

Jackie Wilson

2:04

4

Twilight Time

The Platters

2:48

5

Fever

Little Willie John

2:41

6

Come Go with Me

The Dell-Vikings

2:43

7

Lucille

Little Richard

2:25

8

Pledging My Love

Johnny Ace

2:27

9

Kiddio

Brook Benton 

2:34

10

Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird)

Chuck Jackson

3:20

11

I'm Gonna Get Married

Lloyd Price 

2:20

12

There's Something on Your Mind (Parts 1 & 2)

Bobby Marchan

4:51

13

Farther up the Road

Bobby Bland 

2:59

14

One Summer Night

The Danleers

2:12

1

Bo Diddley

Bo Diddley

2:31

2

Something's Got a Hold on Me

Etta James

2:47

3

That's Why (I Love You So)

Jackie Wilson

2:04

4

Twilight Time

The Platters

2:48

5

Fever

Little Willie John

2:41

6

Come Go with Me

The Dell-Vikings

2:43

7

Lucille

Little Richard

2:25

8

Pledging My Love

Johnny Ace

2:27

9

Kiddio

Brook Benton 

2:34

10

Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird)

Chuck Jackson

3:20

11

I'm Gonna Get Married

Lloyd Price 

2:20

12

There's Something on Your Mind (Parts 1 & 2)

Bobby Marchan

4:51

13

Farther up the Road

Bobby Bland 

2:59

14

One Summer Night

The Danleers

2:12

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Welcome to the Show

Welcome to the Show

Постер альбома Demo Anthology

Demo Anthology

Winger
2007
Постер альбома Live... In the Heart of the City

Live... In the Heart of the City

Постер альбома Live At The Key Club

Live At The Key Club

Постер альбома Justified Man: The Studio Albums 1995-2003

Justified Man: The Studio Albums 1995-2003

Постер альбома 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Cinderella

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Cinderella