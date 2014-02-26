Brilliant Bluegrass 1944-50

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Banjo Pickin' Girl
The Coon Creek Girls
2
Little Birdie
3
It's Raining Here This Morning
Grandpa Jones
4
Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains
Delmore Brothers
5
I'm Lonesome Without You
6
Will the Circle Be Unbroken
Brown's Ferry Four
7
Rattlesnake Daddy
Bailey Brothers
8
Happy Valley Special
9
Alabama
10
John Henry
11
I Will Never Marry
12
Cotton Eyed Joe
The Stanley Brothers
13
Death Is Only a Dream
14
I Can Tell You the Time
15
Mountain Dew
16
Cabin Home in Caroline
The Armstrong Twins
17
Three Miles South of Cash in Arkansas
18
Mother No Longer Waits for Me
19
I'm Going to Make Heaven My Home
FlattScruggs
20
Farewell Blues
21
The Jealous Lover
22
My Cabin in the Hills of Caroline
23
The Rambler's Blues
24
Come Here Soon
Curly Fox
25
Run Mountain
J.E Mainer
26
Baby Girl
27
Let Me Be Your Friend
28
Beautiful Brown Eyes
29
Arkansas Special
30
Uncle Eph's Got the Coon