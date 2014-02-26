Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Brilliant Bluegrass 1944-50

Brilliant Bluegrass 1944-50

Various Artists

Tantrum Music  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Banjo Pickin' Girl

The Coon Creek Girls

2:49

2

Little Birdie

The Coon Creek Girls

2:29

3

It's Raining Here This Morning

Grandpa Jones

2:56

4

Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains

Delmore Brothers

2:50

5

I'm Lonesome Without You

Delmore Brothers

2:41

6

Will the Circle Be Unbroken

Brown's Ferry Four

3:02

7

Rattlesnake Daddy

Bailey Brothers

2:07

8

Happy Valley Special

Bailey Brothers

2:21

9

Alabama

Bailey Brothers

2:54

10

John Henry

Bailey Brothers

2:43

11

I Will Never Marry

Bailey Brothers

2:55

12

Cotton Eyed Joe

The Stanley Brothers

1:14

13

Death Is Only a Dream

The Stanley Brothers

2:21

14

I Can Tell You the Time

The Stanley Brothers

2:09

15

Mountain Dew

Grandpa Jones

2:47

16

Cabin Home in Caroline

The Armstrong Twins

2:35

17

Three Miles South of Cash in Arkansas

The Armstrong Twins

2:31

18

Mother No Longer Waits for Me

The Stanley Brothers

2:35

19

I'm Going to Make Heaven My Home

FlattScruggs

2:38

20

Farewell Blues

FlattScruggs

2:29

21

The Jealous Lover

The Stanley Brothers

2:13

22

My Cabin in the Hills of Caroline

FlattScruggs

2:36

23

The Rambler's Blues

The Stanley Brothers

2:46

24

Come Here Soon

Curly Fox

2:58

25

Run Mountain

J.E Mainer

2:54

26

Baby Girl

The Armstrong Twins

2:31

27

Let Me Be Your Friend

The Stanley Brothers

1:54

28

Beautiful Brown Eyes

Bailey Brothers

2:46

29

Arkansas Special

The Armstrong Twins

2:43

30

Uncle Eph's Got the Coon

Grandpa Jones

2:43

1

Banjo Pickin' Girl

The Coon Creek Girls

2:49

2

Little Birdie

The Coon Creek Girls

2:29

3

It's Raining Here This Morning

Grandpa Jones

2:56

4

Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains

Delmore Brothers

2:50

5

I'm Lonesome Without You

Delmore Brothers

2:41

6

Will the Circle Be Unbroken

Brown's Ferry Four

3:02

7

Rattlesnake Daddy

Bailey Brothers

2:07

8

Happy Valley Special

Bailey Brothers

2:21

9

Alabama

Bailey Brothers

2:54

10

John Henry

Bailey Brothers

2:43

11

I Will Never Marry

Bailey Brothers

2:55

12

Cotton Eyed Joe

The Stanley Brothers

1:14

13

Death Is Only a Dream

The Stanley Brothers

2:21

14

I Can Tell You the Time

The Stanley Brothers

2:09

15

Mountain Dew

Grandpa Jones

2:47

16

Cabin Home in Caroline

The Armstrong Twins

2:35

17

Three Miles South of Cash in Arkansas

The Armstrong Twins

2:31

18

Mother No Longer Waits for Me

The Stanley Brothers

2:35

19

I'm Going to Make Heaven My Home

FlattScruggs

2:38

20

Farewell Blues

FlattScruggs

2:29

21

The Jealous Lover

The Stanley Brothers

2:13

22

My Cabin in the Hills of Caroline

FlattScruggs

2:36

23

The Rambler's Blues

The Stanley Brothers

2:46

24

Come Here Soon

Curly Fox

2:58

25

Run Mountain

J.E Mainer

2:54

26

Baby Girl

The Armstrong Twins

2:31

27

Let Me Be Your Friend

The Stanley Brothers

1:54

28

Beautiful Brown Eyes

Bailey Brothers

2:46

29

Arkansas Special

The Armstrong Twins

2:43

30

Uncle Eph's Got the Coon

Grandpa Jones

2:43