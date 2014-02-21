Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Yippee Yodellin, Vol. 2

Yippee Yodellin, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Tantrum Music  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Will There Be Any Yodeller's in Heaven

Girls of the Golden West

2:40

2

Cowboy Night Herd Song

Three Tobacco Tags

2:44

3

Last Nigh Herd Song

Roy Rogers

3:02

4

Last Blue Yodel

Jimmie Rodgers

3:23

5

La Valse De Marriage

The Guidry Brothers

2:57

6

I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweatheart

Patsy Montana

3:06

7

H.O.B.O Calling.

Goebel Reeves

3:06

8

I'm Casting My Lasso Towards the Sky

Slim Witman

2:45

9

My Swiss Moonlight Lullaby

Wilf Carter

3:07

10

Lovesick Blues

Emmett Miller

2:50

11

Lonesome Blue Yodel

Hank Snow

2:46

12

I'm Gonna Straddle My Saddle

Polly Jenkins

2:47

13

Since That Black Cat Crossed My Path

Ernest Tubb

2:35

14

Out on the Lone Prairie

Patsy Montana

2:34

15

That's How the Yodel Was Born

Elton Britt

3:16

16

All Set and Saddled

Tex Morton

2:32

17

Yodelling Mad

Yodeling Slim Cake

2:40

18

When I'd Yobo-Hoo in the Valley

Kenny Roberts

3:14

19

Queen of the Rodeo

Rex Allen

2:31

20

The Little Ranch House on the Old Circle B

Gene Autry

3:23

21

I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart

Rosalie Allen

2:59

22

Nine Pound Hammer

Bill Monroe

2:33

23

Heading for Texas and Home

Roy Rogers

2:44

24

The Yodelling Ranger

Jimmie Rodgers

2:33

25

The Texas Cowboy

Hank Snow

2:30

