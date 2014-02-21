Yippee Yodellin, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Will There Be Any Yodeller's in Heaven
Girls of the Golden West
2
Cowboy Night Herd Song
Three Tobacco Tags
3
Last Nigh Herd Song
Roy Rogers
4
Last Blue Yodel
Jimmie Rodgers
5
La Valse De Marriage
The Guidry Brothers
6
I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweatheart
Patsy Montana
7
H.O.B.O Calling.
Goebel Reeves
8
I'm Casting My Lasso Towards the Sky
Slim Witman
9
My Swiss Moonlight Lullaby
Wilf Carter
10
Lovesick Blues
Emmett Miller
11
Lonesome Blue Yodel
Hank Snow
12
I'm Gonna Straddle My Saddle
Polly Jenkins
13
Since That Black Cat Crossed My Path
Ernest Tubb
14
Out on the Lone Prairie
15
That's How the Yodel Was Born
Elton Britt
16
All Set and Saddled
Tex Morton
17
Yodelling Mad
Yodeling Slim Cake
18
When I'd Yobo-Hoo in the Valley
Kenny Roberts
19
Queen of the Rodeo
Rex Allen
20
The Little Ranch House on the Old Circle B
Gene Autry
21
I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart
Rosalie Allen
22
Nine Pound Hammer
Bill Monroe
23
Heading for Texas and Home
24
The Yodelling Ranger
25
The Texas Cowboy