History of Jazz 1955

Various Artists
1
It's All Right with Me
JayKai Quintet
2
The Lady in Red
Shorty RogersHis Giants
3
Let's Get Lost
Chet Baker Quartet
4
All That Meat and No Potatoes
Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars
5
Can't We Be Friends
Ray BryantBetty Cater
6
I Let a Song Go out of My Heart
Toots Thielemans
7
Two Not One
Warne MarshLee Konitz
8
A Little Taste
Cannonball Adderley
9
I've Got You Under My Skin
Stan KentonHis Orchestra
10
You Stepped out of a Dream
Barney Kessel Quintet
11
Nights at the Turntable
Gerry Mulligan
12
Minor's Holiday (Live)
The Jazz MessengersArt Balkey
13
Stablemates
John ColtraneNew miles davis quintet
14
Paradox
Max RoachSonny Rollins Quartet
15
A Foggy Day (Live)
Charles Mingus