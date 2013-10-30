Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома History of Jazz 1955

History of Jazz 1955

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

It's All Right with Me

JayKai Quintet

5:07

2

The Lady in Red

Shorty RogersHis Giants

6:13

3

Let's Get Lost

Chet Baker Quartet

3:46

4

All That Meat and No Potatoes

Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars

5:24

5

Can't We Be Friends

Ray BryantBetty Cater

2:29

6

I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Toots Thielemans

2:27

7

Two Not One

Warne MarshLee Konitz

5:31

8

A Little Taste

Cannonball Adderley

5:00

9

I've Got You Under My Skin

Stan KentonHis Orchestra

5:32

10

You Stepped out of a Dream

Barney Kessel Quintet

2:52

11

Nights at the Turntable

Gerry Mulligan

4:40

12

Minor's Holiday (Live)

The Jazz MessengersArt Balkey

8:47

13

Stablemates

John ColtraneNew miles davis quintet

5:24

14

Paradox

Max RoachSonny Rollins Quartet

4:56

15

A Foggy Day (Live)

Charles Mingus

5:34

1

It's All Right with Me

JayKai Quintet

5:07

2

The Lady in Red

Shorty RogersHis Giants

6:13

3

Let's Get Lost

Chet Baker Quartet

3:46

4

All That Meat and No Potatoes

Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars

5:24

5

Can't We Be Friends

Ray BryantBetty Cater

2:29

6

I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Toots Thielemans

2:27

7

Two Not One

Warne MarshLee Konitz

5:31

8

A Little Taste

Cannonball Adderley

5:00

9

I've Got You Under My Skin

Stan KentonHis Orchestra

5:32

10

You Stepped out of a Dream

Barney Kessel Quintet

2:52

11

Nights at the Turntable

Gerry Mulligan

4:40

12

Minor's Holiday (Live)

The Jazz MessengersArt Balkey

8:47

13

Stablemates

John ColtraneNew miles davis quintet

5:24

14

Paradox

Max RoachSonny Rollins Quartet

4:56

15

A Foggy Day (Live)

Charles Mingus

5:34