Альбом
Постер альбома History of Jazz 1942

History of Jazz 1942

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

Deep in the Heart of Texas

Bing Crosby

2:44

2

Perdido

Duke Ellington His Famous Orchestra

3:12

3

Harlem on Parade

Anita O'DayGene Krupa and His Orchestra

2:49

4

Minnie the Moocher

Cab CallowayHis Orchestra

3:17

5

No Blues at All

John KirbyHis Orchestra

2:03

6

What Am I Here For?

Duke EllingtonHis Famous Orchestra

3:28

7

The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise

Mel PowellHis Orchestra

2:37

8

The Jitterbug Waltz

Fats WallerHis Rhythm

3:23

9

Stormy Monday Blues

Billy EckstineEarl Hines & His Orchestra

3:12

10

Palm Springs Jump

Slim GaillardHis Flat-Foot-Floogie-Boys

2:40

11

American Patrol

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:48

12

Don't Forget to Say No, Baby

Hoagy Carmichael Trio

2:38

13

Flying Home

Lionel HamptonHis Orchestra

3:18

14

Trav'lin' Light

Billie HolidayPaul Whiteman & His Orchestra

3:16

15

Strictly Instrumental

Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra

2:38

16

Sepian Bounce

Jay McShannHis Orchestra

3:10

17

Walkin' the Dog

Joe MarsalaHis Chosen Seven

3:00

18

Royal Garden Blues

Count Basiehis All-American Rhythm Section

3:11

19

Why Don't You Do Right?

Peggy LeeBenny Goodman

3:15

20

Little John Special

Lucky MillinderHis Orchestra

3:04

