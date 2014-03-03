The History Country & Western Music: 1953, Part 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Bimbo
Jim Reeves
2
South in New Orleans
JohnnieJack
3
Hey Joe
Carl Smith
4
You All Come
Arlie Duff
5
I Won't Be Home No More
Hank Williams
6
Dim Lights, Thick Smocke (And Loud, Loud Music)
JoeRose
7
I'll Go on Alone
Webb Pierce
8
For Now and Always
Hank Snow
9
Crying in the Chapel
Darell Glenn
10
Rub a Dub Dub
Hank Thompson
11
Midnight
Red Foley
12
Free Home Demonstration
Eddy Arnold
13
I Haven't Got the Heart
14
That's All Right
Autry Inman
15
Hey Mister Cottonpicker
Tennessee Ernie Ford
16
That's the Kind of Love I'm Looking For
17
Seven Lonely Days
Bonnie Lou
18
Weary Blues from Waitin'
19
How Much Is That Hound Dog in the Window
HomerJethro
20
The Last Waltz
21
The Death Of
Jack Cardwell
22
I Can't Wait (For the Sun to Go Down)
Faron Young
23
Do I Like It
24
Spanish Fireball
25
A Dear John Letter
Ferlin HuskyJean Shephard