Альбом
Постер альбома The History Country & Western Music: 1953, Part 2

The History Country & Western Music: 1953, Part 2

Various Artists

Redwood Records  • Разная  • 2014

1

Bimbo

Jim Reeves

2:48

2

South in New Orleans

JohnnieJack

2:20

3

Hey Joe

Carl Smith

2:30

4

You All Come

Arlie Duff

2:42

5

I Won't Be Home No More

Hank Williams

2:44

6

Dim Lights, Thick Smocke (And Loud, Loud Music)

JoeRose

2:59

7

I'll Go on Alone

Webb Pierce

2:41

8

For Now and Always

Hank Snow

2:05

9

Crying in the Chapel

Darell Glenn

2:59

10

Rub a Dub Dub

Hank Thompson

2:14

11

Midnight

Red Foley

3:14

12

Free Home Demonstration

Eddy Arnold

2:18

13

I Haven't Got the Heart

Webb Pierce

2:06

14

That's All Right

Autry Inman

2:25

15

Hey Mister Cottonpicker

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:21

16

That's the Kind of Love I'm Looking For

Carl Smith

2:41

17

Seven Lonely Days

Bonnie Lou

2:18

18

Weary Blues from Waitin'

Hank Williams

2:34

19

How Much Is That Hound Dog in the Window

HomerJethro

2:47

20

The Last Waltz

Webb Pierce

2:41

21

The Death Of

Jack Cardwell

3:20

22

I Can't Wait (For the Sun to Go Down)

Faron Young

2:37

23

Do I Like It

Carl Smith

2:33

24

Spanish Fireball

Hank Snow

2:18

25

A Dear John Letter

Ferlin HuskyJean Shephard

2:31

