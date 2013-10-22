Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома That'll Flat Git It!, Vol. 7

That'll Flat Git It!, Vol. 7

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Rockin' Rollin' Stone

Andy Starr

2:49

2

Rock and Roll Fever

Cecil Campbell

2:28

3

Mr. Blues

Marvin Rainwater

2:28

4

Watchin' the 7: 10 Roll By

Buck Griffin

2:35

5

Rootie Tootie

The Berry Kids

2:13

6

My Square Dabcin' Mama

Bob Gallion

2:13

7

Rock Doll

Bernie Early

2:08

8

Long Black Train

Conway Twitty

2:46

9

The Rocking Guitar

Cecil Campbell

1:53

10

Go, Go, Go Right into Town

The Berry Kids

2:22

11

Rockin' Chair on the Moon

Rusty Wellington

2:36

12

Round and Round

Andy Starr

2:10

13

Your Kisses Kill Me

Bernie Early

1:59

14

Latch On

Ron Hargrave

2:03

15

Country Cattin'

Jimmy Swan

2:22

16

Love Me, Love

The Berry Kids

2:17

17

Dixieland Rock

Cecil Campbell

2:25

18

Hot and Cold

Marvin Rainwater

2:08

19

Stutterin' Pappa

Buck Griffin

2:59

20

There's Good Rockin' Tonight

Billy Jack Wills

2:42

21

Baby, Love Me

Bob Gallion

2:20

22

Big Money

Paul Davis

2:05

23

Buttercup

Ron Hargrave

2:22

24

You're My Teenage Baby

The Berry Kids

2:09

25

Cuddle Lovin' Baby

CharleyJunior

1:41

26

All She Wants to Do Is Rock

Billy Jack Wills

2:19

27

Let's Go Rock'n'roll

Frank Sandy

1:57

28

I Wanta Waltz

Thelma Blackmon

1:59

29

Drive in Movie

Ron Hargrave

2:38

30

Rockin' and Rollin' with Grnadmaw

Carson Robison

2:40

