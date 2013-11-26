The Very Best of Prestige Records

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Subconscious-Lee
Lee Konitz
2
I'm in the Mood for Love (Aka Moody's Mood for Love)
James Moody
3
I Want to Be Happy
Sonny Stitt
4
Blue Monk
Thelonious Monk
5
Airegin
Miles Davis
6
Django
The Modern Jazz Quartet
7
Tenor Madness
Sonny Rollins
8
St. Thomas
9
If I Were a Bell
10
My Funny Valentine
11
Hey Now
Red Garland
12
I Love You
John Coltrane
13
Why Was I Born
Kenny Burrell
14
Very Saxy
Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis
15
Lotus Blossom
Kenny Dorham
16
Hittin' the Jug
Gene Ammons
17
March on, March On
Oliver Nelson
18
Les
Eric Dolphy
19
The Plum Blossom
Yusef Lateef
20
Three for Dizzy
Roland Kirk