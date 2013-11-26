Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Very Best of Prestige Records

The Very Best of Prestige Records

Various Artists

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

Subconscious-Lee

Lee Konitz

2:50

2

I'm in the Mood for Love (Aka Moody's Mood for Love)

James Moody

2:48

3

I Want to Be Happy

Sonny Stitt

3:14

4

Blue Monk

Thelonious Monk

7:40

5

Airegin

Miles Davis

5:02

6

Django

The Modern Jazz Quartet

7:06

7

Tenor Madness

Sonny Rollins

12:17

8

St. Thomas

Sonny Rollins

6:48

9

If I Were a Bell

Miles Davis

8:20

10

My Funny Valentine

Miles Davis

6:03

11

Hey Now

Red Garland

3:42

12

I Love You

John Coltrane

5:35

13

Why Was I Born

Kenny Burrell

3:13

14

Very Saxy

Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis

8:18

15

Lotus Blossom

Kenny Dorham

4:38

16

Hittin' the Jug

Gene Ammons

8:32

17

March on, March On

Oliver Nelson

4:59

18

Les

Eric Dolphy

5:15

19

The Plum Blossom

Yusef Lateef

4:55

20

Three for Dizzy

Roland Kirk

5:13

