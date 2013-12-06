Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Love for Sale

Love for Sale

Jane Russell

Black Sheep  • Разная  • 2013

1

A Hundred Years from Today

Jane Russell

3:15

2

Am I in Love-

Jane Russell

2:32

3

As Long as I Live

Jane Russell

3:09

4

Body and Soul

Jane Russell

3:13

5

Boin-n-n-Ng

Jane Russell

2:45

6

Dear! Dear! Dear!

Jane Russell

2:20

7

Do It Again

Jane Russell

3:15

8

Five Little Miles from San Berdoo

Jane Russell

2:52

9

I Can't Get Started with You

Jane Russell

2:57

10

I Must Have That Man

Jane Russell

3:18

11

It Never Entered My Mind

Jane Russell

2:27

12

Kisses and Tears

Jane Russell

2:48

13

Let's Put out the Lights

Jane Russell

2:44

14

Love for Sale

Jane Russell

3:20

15

The Gilded Lili

Jane Russell

3:00

16

The Wrong Kind of Love

Jane Russell

3:09

17

Two Sleepy People

Jane Russell

2:57

18

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

Jane Russell

3:07

19

Wing Ding Tonight

Jane Russell

2:40

20

You'll Know

Jane Russell

2:41

21

You're Mine, You

Jane Russell

2:16

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Let The Light Shine On Me

Let The Light Shine On Me

Постер альбома Let the Light Shine on Me

Let the Light Shine on Me

Постер альбома Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord

Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord

Постер альбома The Magic of Believing

The Magic of Believing

Постер альбома The Songs of the Glamourous Sex Symbols of the Screen in 13 Volumes - Vol. 2: Jane Russell

The Songs of the Glamourous Sex Symbols of the Screen in 13 Volumes - Vol. 2: Jane Russell

Постер альбома Glamourous Sex Symbols of the Screen, Vol. 2

Glamourous Sex Symbols of the Screen, Vol. 2