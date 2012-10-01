Слушатели
Big Joe Turner
1
That' When It Really Hurts
2
Sally-Zu-Zazz
3
Morning Glory
4
Low Down Dog
5
Tell Me Pretty Baby (Howdy Ya Want Your Rollin' Done)
6
Wine-O-Baby Boogie
7
Radar Blues
8
I Don't Dig It
9
Born to Gamble
10
Ooo-Ouch-Stop
11
Around the Clock Pt. 1
12
Around the Clock Pt. 2
13
Miss Brown Blues
14
My Gal's a Jockey
15
S.K. Blues Pt. 1
16
I Got a Gal for Every Day of the Week
17
Little Bittie Gal's Blues
18
Rebecca
19
It's the Same Old Story
20
Piney Brown Blues
21
Cherry Red
22
Goin' Away Blues
23
Roll'em Pete
