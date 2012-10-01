Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома That' When It Really Hurts

That' When It Really Hurts

Big Joe Turner

Lumi Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

That' When It Really Hurts

Big Joe Turner

2:51

2

Sally-Zu-Zazz

Big Joe Turner

2:56

3

Morning Glory

Big Joe Turner

2:28

4

Low Down Dog

Big Joe Turner

2:33

5

Tell Me Pretty Baby (Howdy Ya Want Your Rollin' Done)

Big Joe Turner

2:47

6

Wine-O-Baby Boogie

Big Joe Turner

2:34

7

Radar Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:44

8

I Don't Dig It

Big Joe Turner

2:15

9

Born to Gamble

Big Joe Turner

2:56

10

Ooo-Ouch-Stop

Big Joe Turner

2:34

11

Around the Clock Pt. 1

Big Joe Turner

1:50

12

Around the Clock Pt. 2

Big Joe Turner

1:43

13

Miss Brown Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:55

14

My Gal's a Jockey

Big Joe Turner

3:13

15

S.K. Blues Pt. 1

Big Joe Turner

3:00

16

I Got a Gal for Every Day of the Week

Big Joe Turner

3:02

17

Little Bittie Gal's Blues

Big Joe Turner

3:21

18

Rebecca

Big Joe Turner

2:45

19

It's the Same Old Story

Big Joe Turner

3:01

20

Piney Brown Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:54

21

Cherry Red

Big Joe Turner

2:54

22

Goin' Away Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:37

23

Roll'em Pete

Big Joe Turner

2:51

