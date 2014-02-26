Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Brilliant Bluegrass 1946-50

Brilliant Bluegrass 1946-50

Various Artists

Tantrum Music  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Blue Moon of Kentucky

Bill Monroe

3:02

2

Toy Heart

Bill Monroe

2:45

3

Blue Yodel No. 4

Bill Monroe

3:05

4

Will You Be Loving Another Man

Bill Monroe

2:53

5

The Girl Behind the Bar

The Stanley Brothers

2:14

6

The Little Glass of Wine

The Stanley Brothers

3:05

7

My Rose of Old Kentucky

Bill Monroe

2:58

8

Bluegrass Breakdown

Bill Monroe

2:19

9

Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong

Bill Monroe

3:19

10

When You Are Lonely

Bill Monroe

2:45

11

Little Maggie

The Stanley Brothers

2:18

12

Old Rattler

Grandpa Jones

2:51

13

Molly & Tenbrooks

The Stanley Brothers

2:24

14

Blue Grass Stomp

Bill Monroe

2:59

15

The Blue Velvet Band

Bill Monroe

3:13

16

We'll Meet Again Sweetheart

FlattScruggs

2:43

17

Our Darling's Gone

The Stanley Brothers

2:12

18

Is It Too Late

FlattScruggs

2:38

19

Poor Ellen Smith

Molly O'Day

2:41

20

So Happy I'll Be

FlattScruggs

2:31

21

God Loves His Children

FlattScruggs

2:55

22

Baby Blue Eyes

FlattScruggs

2:58

23

Why Don't You Tell Me So

FlattScruggs

2:40

24

New Mule Skinner Blues

Bill Monroe

2:30

25

Uncle Penn

Bill Monroe

2:45

26

My Little Girl in Tennessee

FlattScruggs

2:43

27

I'll Never Shed Another Tear

FlattScruggs

2:27

28

Foggy Mountain Breakdown

FlattScruggs

2:40

29

I'm Blue and I'm Lonesome

FlattScruggs

2:50

