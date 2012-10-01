Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Music out of the Moon

Music out of the Moon

Les Baxter

Lumi Records  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Lunor Rhapsody

Les Baxter

3:03

2

Moon Mood

Les Baxter

2:55

3

Lunette

Les Baxter

2:53

4

Celestial Nocturne

Les Baxter

3:05

5

Mist O' the Moon

Les Baxter

2:45

6

Radar Blues

Les Baxter

3:10

1

Lunor Rhapsody

Les Baxter

3:03

2

Moon Mood

Les Baxter

2:55

3

Lunette

Les Baxter

2:53

4

Celestial Nocturne

Les Baxter

3:05

5

Mist O' the Moon

Les Baxter

2:45

6

Radar Blues

Les Baxter

3:10

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 10

There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 10

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 9

There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 9

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 8

There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 8

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 7

There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 7

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 6

There's No Business Like Show Business with Les Baxter, Vol. 6

Постер альбома Music Out of the Moon

Music Out of the Moon