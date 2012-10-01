The Best of Nat King Cole, Vol. 8: Return Trip

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Nat King Cole
1
Lost April 2
2
Lillette
3
Lulubelle
4
Leap Here
5
Portrait of Jennie
6
Don't Cry, Cry Baby
7
An Old Piano Plays the Blues
8
An Old Piano Plays the Blues 2
9
My Baby Just Cares for Me
10
Can I Come in for a Second?
11
Baby Won't You Say You Love Me
12
Monday Again
13
Lost April
14
My Fair Lady
15
I've Got a Way With Women
16
Put 'Em in a Box, Tie 'Em With a Ribbon
17
A Woman Always Understands
18
Return Trip
19
If You Stub Your Toe On the Moon
20
Flo and Joe
Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays
There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing
Mr. Gershwin
Los títulos españoles
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole
Показать ещё
Geh' nicht vorbei
Blue Note Hits!
The Best Of Joe Henderson
Weirdsville - Planet Noir
Quiet Winter Night — an Acoustic Jazz Project
Caravan