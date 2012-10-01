Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Handful of Stars

A Handful of Stars

Johnny Mathis

Lumi Records  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Johnny Mathis

4:13

2

I'm Glad There Is You

Johnny Mathis

4:09

3

What'll I Do

Johnny Mathis

2:58

4

The Lonely Things You Do

Johnny Mathis

3:23

5

There Goes My Heart

Johnny Mathis

3:41

6

While We're Young

Johnny Mathis

2:46

7

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Johnny Mathis

3:33

8

By Myself

Johnny Mathis

4:13

9

A Handful of Stars

Johnny Mathis

3:25

10

Baby, Baby, Baby

Johnny Mathis

3:04

11

My One and Only

Johnny Mathis

3:41

12

Warm

Johnny Mathis

3:28

