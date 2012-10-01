Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Why Do Fools Fall in Love, The Best Songs from 1956

Why Do Fools Fall in Love, The Best Songs from 1956

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Рок  • 2012

1

Singing the Blues

Guy Mitchell

2:26

2

Hot Diggity

Michael Holliday

2:18

3

I Almost Lost My Mind

Pat Boone

2:37

4

The Great Pretender

 🅴

The Platters

2:21

5

Two Different Worlds

Ronnie Hilton

2:54

6

Whatever Will Be Will Be (Que Sera Sera)

Doris Day

2:05

7

True Love

Grace KellyBing Crosby

3:05

8

Moonlight Serenade

Ray Conniff

2:46

9

The Poor People of Paris

Les Baxter

2:24

10

A House with Love in It

Vera Lynn

2:41

11

I've Got You Under My Skin

Frank Sinatra

3:41

12

Standing on the Corner

Dean Martin

2:49

13

Glendora

Perry Como

2:43

14

Blueberry Hill

Fats Domino

2:21

15

The Happy Whistler

Don Robertson

2:24

16

Don't Be Cruel

Elvis Presley

2:03

17

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Frankie LymonThe Teenagers

2:54

18

Blue Suede Shoes

Carl Perkins

2:14

19

Be-Bop-a-Lula

Gene Vincent

2:35

20

The Green Door

Jim Lowe

2:13

21

I Walk the Line

Johnny Cash

2:43

22

Just a Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody

Louis Prima

4:42

23

Canadian Sunset

Andy Williams

2:37

24

Young Love

Sonny James

2:30

25

Love Me Tender

Elvis Presley

2:42

