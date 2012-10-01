Why Do Fools Fall in Love, The Best Songs from 1956

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Singing the Blues
Guy Mitchell
2
Hot Diggity
Michael Holliday
3
I Almost Lost My Mind
Pat Boone
4
The Great Pretender
The Platters
5
Two Different Worlds
Ronnie Hilton
6
Whatever Will Be Will Be (Que Sera Sera)
Doris Day
7
True Love
Grace KellyBing Crosby
8
Moonlight Serenade
Ray Conniff
9
The Poor People of Paris
Les Baxter
10
A House with Love in It
Vera Lynn
11
I've Got You Under My Skin
Frank Sinatra
12
Standing on the Corner
Dean Martin
13
Glendora
Perry Como
14
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
15
The Happy Whistler
Don Robertson
16
Don't Be Cruel
Elvis Presley
17
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Frankie LymonThe Teenagers
18
Blue Suede Shoes
Carl Perkins
19
Be-Bop-a-Lula
Gene Vincent
20
The Green Door
Jim Lowe
21
I Walk the Line
Johnny Cash
22
Just a Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody
Louis Prima
23
Canadian Sunset
Andy Williams
24
Young Love
Sonny James
25
Love Me Tender
Thursdays Child
Bash Joh Na Covid
Sammy Davis Jr: Hey, There!
Я её люблю и ею болею
Can Anyone See The Light
Broken
