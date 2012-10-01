Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 2

Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 2

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Фолк  • 2012

1

We Shall Be Reunited

Alfred Karnes

2:58

2

The Old Hen

W. M. SteppMae Puckett

1:28

3

Mississippi Delta Blues

Jimmie Rodgers

3:27

4

Do Not Wait

Kentucky Ramblers

2:36

5

Darling Cora

B. F. Shelton

3:47

6

Callahan

W. M. Stepp

2:01

7

Nancy Jane

Fort Worth Dough Boys

3:12

8

Who's Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet

Renfre Valley Boys

2:46

9

Hesitation Blues

Milton Brown

2:41

10

Down On the Old Road to Home

Jimmie Rodgers

3:16

11

Like Likker Better Than Me

The Woodie Brothers

2:44

12

My Bones Gonna Rise Again

Dave Howard

2:50

13

Let Me Be Your Slide Track

Jimmie Rodgers

2:40

14

Chased Old Satan

The Woodie Brothers

2:52

15

My Good Gal's Gone

Jimmie Rodgers

2:46

16

Let's Go to Town

Kansas Joe McCoyMemphis Minnie

3:08

17

Ned Went A-Fishin'

Walkers Corbin Ramblers

2:43

18

A Little Talk With Jesus

Ernest Phipps

2:48

19

With My Mother

Kentucky Ramblers

2:46

20

Huskin' Bee

Yellowjackets

3:15

