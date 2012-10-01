Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
We Shall Be Reunited
Alfred Karnes
2
The Old Hen
W. M. SteppMae Puckett
3
Mississippi Delta Blues
Jimmie Rodgers
4
Do Not Wait
Kentucky Ramblers
5
Darling Cora
B. F. Shelton
6
Callahan
W. M. Stepp
7
Nancy Jane
Fort Worth Dough Boys
8
Who's Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet
Renfre Valley Boys
9
Hesitation Blues
Milton Brown
10
Down On the Old Road to Home
11
Like Likker Better Than Me
The Woodie Brothers
12
My Bones Gonna Rise Again
Dave Howard
13
Let Me Be Your Slide Track
14
Chased Old Satan
15
My Good Gal's Gone
16
Let's Go to Town
Kansas Joe McCoyMemphis Minnie
17
Ned Went A-Fishin'
Walkers Corbin Ramblers
18
A Little Talk With Jesus
Ernest Phipps
19
With My Mother
20
Huskin' Bee
Yellowjackets