Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома London Doo Wop, Vol. 1: Since I Don't Have You

London Doo Wop, Vol. 1: Since I Don't Have You

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Грустно  • 2012

1

The Angels Listened In

The Crests

2:02

2

Rockin' in the Jungle

The Eternals

2:32

3

Where or When

DionThe Belmonts

2:39

4

This Magic Moment

The Drifters

2:30

5

I Can't Say Goodbye

Fireflies

2:09

6

One Mint Julep

The Clovers

2:28

7

Alley Oop

The Hollywood Argyles

2:43

8

I Shot Mr. Lee

The Bobbettes

2:34

9

Mister Lonely

The Videls

2:39

10

Blue Velvet

The Statues

2:21

11

Love Potion No.9

The Clovers

1:53

12

This I Swear

The Skyliners

2:36

13

Still in Love With You

The Tu-Tones

2:35

14

Last Night I Dreamed

The Fiestas

2:09

15

You're So Fine

The Falcons

2:27

16

A Teenager in Love

DionThe Belmonts

2:33

17

So Fine

The Fiestas

2:23

18

Peek-a-Boo

The Cadillacs

2:15

19

Since I Don't Have You

The Skyliners

2:37

20

Sixteen Candles

The Crests

2:53

1

The Angels Listened In

The Crests

2:02

2

Rockin' in the Jungle

The Eternals

2:32

3

Where or When

DionThe Belmonts

2:39

4

This Magic Moment

The Drifters

2:30

5

I Can't Say Goodbye

Fireflies

2:09

6

One Mint Julep

The Clovers

2:28

7

Alley Oop

The Hollywood Argyles

2:43

8

I Shot Mr. Lee

The Bobbettes

2:34

9

Mister Lonely

The Videls

2:39

10

Blue Velvet

The Statues

2:21

11

Love Potion No.9

The Clovers

1:53

12

This I Swear

The Skyliners

2:36

13

Still in Love With You

The Tu-Tones

2:35

14

Last Night I Dreamed

The Fiestas

2:09

15

You're So Fine

The Falcons

2:27

16

A Teenager in Love

DionThe Belmonts

2:33

17

So Fine

The Fiestas

2:23

18

Peek-a-Boo

The Cadillacs

2:15

19

Since I Don't Have You

The Skyliners

2:37

20

Sixteen Candles

The Crests

2:53