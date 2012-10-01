Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Doggin' the Blues, 20 Blues Greats

Doggin' the Blues, 20 Blues Greats

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Блюз  • 2012

1

Friendless Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

3:25

2

Nobody in Town Can Bake a Sweet Jelly Roll Like Mine

Bessie Smith

3:33

3

Doggin' the Blues

Big Joe Turner

3:06

4

Everybody Oughta Make a Change

Sleepy John Estes

2:50

5

Shave 'Em Dry Blues

Ma Rainey

2:42

6

Special Steamline

Bukka White

2:56

7

Rock Me Mamma

Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup

2:57

8

Not Guilty Blues

Brownie McGhee

2:37

9

Rockin' At Ryans

Hot Lips Page

2:50

10

My Baby Quit Me

Lead Belly

2:53

11

Duggin' My Potatoes No.2

Memphis Slim

2:52

12

Let Me Play With You Paddle

Lightnin' Hopkins

2:32

13

It's Your Time to Worry

Blind Willie McTell

3:03

14

My Own Boogie

Blind John Davis

2:25

15

Love in Vain

Robert Johnson

2:29

16

Mistreater,You're Going to Be Sorry

Blind Boy FullerSonny Terry

2:25

17

Meet Me Around the Corner

Big Joe Williams

2:58

18

Helpless Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:40

19

Rolling the Stone

Jimmy Yancey

2:39

20

I Got a Break Baby

T-Bone Walker

3:19

