Doggin' the Blues, 20 Blues Greats

Various Artists
1
Friendless Blues
Big Bill Broonzy
2
Nobody in Town Can Bake a Sweet Jelly Roll Like Mine
Bessie Smith
3
Doggin' the Blues
Big Joe Turner
4
Everybody Oughta Make a Change
Sleepy John Estes
5
Shave 'Em Dry Blues
Ma Rainey
6
Special Steamline
Bukka White
7
Rock Me Mamma
Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
8
Not Guilty Blues
Brownie McGhee
9
Rockin' At Ryans
Hot Lips Page
10
My Baby Quit Me
Lead Belly
11
Duggin' My Potatoes No.2
Memphis Slim
12
Let Me Play With You Paddle
Lightnin' Hopkins
13
It's Your Time to Worry
Blind Willie McTell
14
My Own Boogie
Blind John Davis
15
Love in Vain
Robert Johnson
16
Mistreater,You're Going to Be Sorry
Blind Boy FullerSonny Terry
17
Meet Me Around the Corner
Big Joe Williams
18
Helpless Blues
John Lee Hooker
19
Rolling the Stone
Jimmy Yancey
20
I Got a Break Baby
T-Bone Walker