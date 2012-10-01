Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Blues Masters, Vol. 6

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Блюз  • 2012

1

I'm a Stranger Here

Blind Boy FullerSonny Terry

2:54

2

My Barkin' Bulldog Blues

Brownie McGhee

2:35

3

Lean Bacon

Jimmy Yancey

3:06

4

Aggravatin' Papa

Bessie Smith

3:18

5

Spike Driver Blues

Mississippi John Hurt

3:14

6

Sister Jane Cross the Hall

Kokomo Arnold

2:39

7

Cry Baby Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:52

8

Henry's Swing Club

John Lee Hooker

3:09

9

Walking Blues

Muddy Waters

2:56

10

I Can't Stay Here in Your Town

Lightnin' Hopkins

2:48

11

Need More Blues

Sleepy John Estes

2:53

12

Check Up On My Baby Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:42

13

My Baby Don't Want Me No More

Memphis Minnie

2:53

14

Tb Woman Blues

Lead Belly

3:11

15

Cell Bound Blues

Ma Rainey

3:15

16

Standing At My Window

Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup

2:46

17

Good Jelly

Big Bill Broonzy

3:18

18

Low Down Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:12

19

District Attorney Blues

Bukka White

2:40

20

Little Queen of Spades

Robert Johnson

2:13

