Blues Masters, Vol. 6

Various Artists
1
I'm a Stranger Here
Blind Boy FullerSonny Terry
2
My Barkin' Bulldog Blues
Brownie McGhee
3
Lean Bacon
Jimmy Yancey
4
Aggravatin' Papa
Bessie Smith
5
Spike Driver Blues
Mississippi John Hurt
6
Sister Jane Cross the Hall
Kokomo Arnold
7
Cry Baby Blues
Big Joe Turner
8
Henry's Swing Club
John Lee Hooker
9
Walking Blues
Muddy Waters
10
I Can't Stay Here in Your Town
Lightnin' Hopkins
11
Need More Blues
Sleepy John Estes
12
Check Up On My Baby Blues
Sonny Boy Williamson
13
My Baby Don't Want Me No More
Memphis Minnie
14
Tb Woman Blues
Lead Belly
15
Cell Bound Blues
Ma Rainey
16
Standing At My Window
Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
17
Good Jelly
Big Bill Broonzy
18
Low Down Blues
Blind Willie McTell
19
District Attorney Blues
Bukka White
20
Little Queen of Spades
Robert Johnson