Альбом
Постер альбома Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 5

Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 5

Various Artists

Lumi Records  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Huntin' Business All the Time

Jimmy Wyble

2:52

2

O.P.A. Blues

StockardOcie

2:58

3

Rattlesnakin' Daddy

Boots Woodall

2:42

4

Nobody Cares

StockardOcie

2:53

5

I'm Counting the Days

Hank Penny

2:38

6

Hillbilly Boogie

Delmore Brothers

2:44

7

Steel Guitar Stomp

Hank Penny

2:50

8

Boogie Woogie Baby

Delmore Brothers

2:46

9

The Ways of the World

W. M. Stepp

1:21

10

Three Way Boogie

Spade Cooley

2:40

11

Now Ain't You Glad Dear

Hank Penny

2:47

12

Tearstains On Your Letter

Hank Penny

2:35

13

Born to Lose

Ted Daffan

2:41

14

In Old Capistrano

Gene Autry

2:03

15

Talkin' 'Bout You

Hank Penny

2:33

16

Squeeze Box Polka

MasseyLouis

2:51

17

Southern Belle

Curly Williams

2:53

18

Rocky Road Blues

Bill Monroe

2:35

19

I'm Ainging the Blues

Hank Penny

2:45

20

Texas Blues

Foy Willing

2:49

