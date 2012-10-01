Any Old Time, The Classic Country & Western Collection: Vol. 5

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Huntin' Business All the Time
Jimmy Wyble
2
O.P.A. Blues
StockardOcie
3
Rattlesnakin' Daddy
Boots Woodall
4
Nobody Cares
5
I'm Counting the Days
Hank Penny
6
Hillbilly Boogie
Delmore Brothers
7
Steel Guitar Stomp
8
Boogie Woogie Baby
9
The Ways of the World
W. M. Stepp
10
Three Way Boogie
Spade Cooley
11
Now Ain't You Glad Dear
12
Tearstains On Your Letter
13
Born to Lose
Ted Daffan
14
In Old Capistrano
Gene Autry
15
Talkin' 'Bout You
16
Squeeze Box Polka
MasseyLouis
17
Southern Belle
Curly Williams
18
Rocky Road Blues
Bill Monroe
19
I'm Ainging the Blues
20
Texas Blues
Foy Willing
