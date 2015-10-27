Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sounds of the Ocean for Sound Sleep

Sounds of the Ocean for Sound Sleep

Outside Broadcast Recordings

Outside Broadcast Recordings  • New Age  • 2015

1

Ocean Waves with Birds

Outside Broadcast Recordings

6:01

2

Small Waves onto Sandy Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:20

3

Shore Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:29

4

Ocean Waves Coming In

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:56

5

Waves: On the Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:56

6

Waves: Evening Tide

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:47

7

Ocean at a Distance

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:06

8

Waves: Waves with Binaural Beat

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:45

9

Waves of the Ocean

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:29

10

Ocean Waves Breaking at the Sea Shore

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:19

11

Big Ocean Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:39

12

Waves Under the Pier

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:28

13

Waves Hitting Rock

Outside Broadcast Recordings

1:49

14

Waves in a Cave

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:58

15

Sea Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:29

16

Waves: Stereo Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:56

17

Waves: Incoming

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:45

18

Waves Rolling onto Sandy Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

5:57

19

Calm Beach Close to Water

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:52

20

Waves: Sandy Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:07

21

Ocean Waves onto Sandy Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:19

22

Shingle Beach Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

2:55

23

Rolling onto a Sandy Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:25

24

Waves: Harbour Waves

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:59

25

Portugese Sea Side

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:06

26

Waves: Beneath the Pier

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:20

27

Shingle Beachscape

Outside Broadcast Recordings

5:07

28

Smooth Surf

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:36

29

Waves: The Sound of the Sea

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:07

30

Ocean Waves Come In

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:51

31

Waves: Calming Sea

Outside Broadcast Recordings

3:56

32

Waves on a Shingle Beach

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:24

33

Waves: Low Tide

Outside Broadcast Recordings

4:25

