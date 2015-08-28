Live at the Fuck

Слушатели
Danny And The Wonderbras
1
It's Time to Rock'n'roll (Live)
DannyThe Wonderbras
2
Wake up Little Susie (Live)
3
Get Rhythm (Live)
4
Crazy for My Baby (Live)
5
Memphis Tennessee (Live)
6
I'm on My Way (Live)
7
Bird Dog (Live)
8
Baby I'm Drunk (Live)
9
Highschool Confidential (Live)
10
Mr. Bassman (Live)
11
Three Biggest Lies in the World (Live)
12
Sweet Pea (Live)
13
Ways of a Woman in Love (Live)
14
Devil in Disguise (Live)
15
Lousianna Summernights (Live)
16
King Creole (Live)
17
Little Queenie (Live)
18
Route 66 (Live)
19
Do Baby Do (Live)
20
Mystery Train / Tiger Man (Live)
21
Seacruise (Live)
22
Separate Ways (Live)
23
Rock the Joint (Live)
24
Can't You See (Live)
25
Hey Girl (Live)
26
The Race Is On (Live)
27
Rockin Robin (Live)
28
My Bella (Live)
29
Hot Rod Gang (Live)
30
Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
31
Hey Joe (Live)
32
Ring of Fire (Live)
33
Suspicious Minds (Live)
34
Great Balls of Fire (Live)
35
Rockabilly Party (Live)
36
Red Hot (Live)
37
Interview mit Gerd Wrobel / Corvette Song (Live)
