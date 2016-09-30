Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Soul Togetherness 2016 (Deluxe Version)

Soul Togetherness 2016 (Deluxe Version)

Various Artists

Expansion Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2016

1

Don't Quit (Be a Believer)

Jocelyn BrownDiephiusEastar

7:33

2

Sunshine (Vocal)

Andre EspeutLos Charly's Orchestra

4:20

3

I Got to Party

SouLutions

4:58

4

Just Whatcha Like

 🅴

JoiZo

4:13

5

Stranger (Back to the Future Mix)

Farina Miss

3:18

6

Can You Feel the Love

Victor Haynes

5:49

7

Sunny Day (Caister Soul Mix)

Hannah White

7:01

8

Adieu

Trina Broussard

3:59

9

All in the Name of Love

Seest

5:55

10

Heartache

Jean Carne

5:13

11

Destination (Difusion Re-Edit)

The Warriors

6:40

12

Just Talk to Me (Boogie Back Remix)

Tracy Hamlin

5:02

13

All I Want to Do

Rose Royce

4:43

14

My Own Skin

Kenya

4:17

15

What I Done Wrong

Maxim MostonBig LeeThe Cannonballs

3:28

16

You and I (Spider Edit)

Ronnie Jones

4:07

17

Love You Just as Long as I Can (Tom Moulton Mix)

Free The Spirit

6:50

18

I Know You Care

Ethel Beatty

5:19

19

Running Away (Diplomats of Soul Dub)

Diplomats of SoulSimphouse Uniquity

5:44

20

I Can Feel It (Soulshy Mix)

Beat Rivals

7:47

