Альбом
Постер альбома Gifts of the Angels

Gifts of the Angels

Steven Halpern

Steven Halpern's Inner Peace Music  • New Age  • 1994

1

Gifts of the Angels (Wordless Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

1:33

2

Radiance (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

4:47

3

Ode to Orpheus (Harp and Electric Piano)

Steven Halpern

4:03

4

Celestial Prophecy (Grand Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

3:54

5

Eternally (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

4:02

6

Awakening

Steven Halpern

3:14

7

Pachelbel's Canon (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

6:44

8

Sand Dance (Harp and Electric Piano)

Steven Halpern

2:27

9

Angels on High (Goddess Vocalese Plus Synth)

Steven Halpern

4:30

10

Inner Peace (Keyboards)

Steven Halpern

5:05

11

Earthrise (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

3:04

12

Higher Ground (Multiple Keyboards)

Steven Halpern

5:39

13

Crystal Suite (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)

Steven Halpern

8:26

14

The Light in Your Eyes (Electric Piano and Multiple Keyboards)

Steven Halpern

5:55

15

Starborn Suite (Electric Piano and String Synth)

Steven Halpern

4:44

