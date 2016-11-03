Слушатели
Steven Halpern
1
Gifts of the Angels (Wordless Angelic Choir)
2
Radiance (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)
3
Ode to Orpheus (Harp and Electric Piano)
4
Celestial Prophecy (Grand Piano and Angelic Choir)
5
Eternally (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)
6
Awakening
7
Pachelbel's Canon (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)
8
Sand Dance (Harp and Electric Piano)
9
Angels on High (Goddess Vocalese Plus Synth)
10
Inner Peace (Keyboards)
11
Earthrise (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)
12
Higher Ground (Multiple Keyboards)
13
Crystal Suite (Electric Piano and Angelic Choir)
14
The Light in Your Eyes (Electric Piano and Multiple Keyboards)
15
Starborn Suite (Electric Piano and String Synth)
Deep Thinking
Star Children: Turn on Your Drive (44th Anniversary Edition Re-Mastered) (Digital)
Journey to Your Heart: Guided Meditation
Celebration & Meditations (Live at Red Rocks July 8, 1988) (Digital)
Relax into Sleep at the Speed of Sound, Vol. 2 (432 Hz) (Digital)
Higher Ground (Deluxe Edition) (Digital)
